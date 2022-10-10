Homeowners will find plenty of helpful displays and merchandise at the Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, the largest home show in the Southwest that is set to return to WestWorld of Scottsdale next weekend.
In addition to hundreds of home improvement vendors, holiday lighting, unique copper skillets and kitchen accessories and seminars by local pros, the Tiny Homes Street of Dreams exhibit shows off the creative bounds one can explore with a downsized home.
“It’s always just a super popular feature and people love coming to tour the homes and learn more about the rules and regulations, the area, how they can incorporate tiny living and even investments into tiny home businesses into their lives and their businesses,” said event coordinator Heather Fillipo.
Fillipo said she has seen a growing interest in these homes as more guests go in and out of the 15 tiny homes on display.
“Part of it is just the ease and portability and a lot of them are on wheels, so you can have vacation homes wherever you like because they are small,” she said.
“Even if they aren’t on wheels, as long as the rules and regulations of the area allow it, you can kind of put them wherever you’d like and I think that’s very appealing to people. The portable ones are also very appealing for businesses since we have many mobile businesses popping up these days.”
The show will offer over 900 vendors and could attract anywhere from 25,000 to 30,000 people over its three-day run from Oct. 14-16.
“We have several large features in addition to our tiny homes,” Fillipo said. “We have our handmade headquarters where attendees can come in and make their craft to bring home with them. We have a lot of holiday-themed crafts. We have our Halloween-themed candles. We have macramé cactus ornaments for your tree and we have nice paintings that you can do.”
The show also provides special educational opportunities for guests.
“We also have our seminar stage, which is always great for education about home improvement products and that sort of thing,” Fillipo said.
“One that I’m excited about is our cabinet painting seminar hosted by one of our vendors Spray-Net. They’re going to show everyone the ease and benefits of spray painting versus brush and roller painting of your cabinets and how that can be much more efficient and sometimes even more long-lasting.”
Fillipo also said the show offers is a good opportunity to look for holiday gifts or companies that can aid with home decorating for the holidays.
“We are coming up on the holidays here and so we do have several vendors that are going to be great resources for that,” she said. “We’ve got Level 5 Lighting, which installs permanent holiday lighting, and you want to stop by and talk to them.
“We’ll also have vendors that offer great wreaths and garlands for the holidays and then we have great local artisans offering nice gifts and stocking stuffers like candles, soaps, dog treats, jewelry, and tons of other items.”
Whether guests come away with gifts, pamphlets, business cards, or just newfound knowledge, Fillipo hopes that guests enjoy themselves and make some good connections.
“A lot of our attendees come with specific projects in mind, so we want to be able to provide them with a large number of options to get those projects done,” she said.
“We are always hoping that people walk away feeling like they had a good time but also feeling more knowledgeable and that they’ve made good connections that they will carry out into the future.”