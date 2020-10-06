HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and an arts, culture and history center, has a full lineup of programs for this month.
The programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, health and wellness specialists, botanists and scientists – experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Originally opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913, HD SOUTH is the oldest building still standing in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historic Places.
Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
To register, visit hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless noted otherwise, programs are free but registration is limited.
All participants will be required to wear facial coverings and adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
Antarctica and the Emperors
Through Oct. 10. Gilbert photographer Dr. Amy Novotny captured the daily life of an Emperor penguin colony in Antarctica and her work is on display in Gallery 4. She presents both the artistic side of nature photography as well as the reality before us including climate change, and its impact on the world.
“Besides bringing awareness to this region of the world, her hope with these images, is to tug at your heart so you make daily choices that can improve and restore this world,” HD South said in a release. “Come learn about and view the arduous journey to the colony, the unique Emperor life cycle and the artistic beauty of this gentle bird.”
Gallery 4 admission is free with paid museum admission.
Disease recovery, healthy body
6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 6 Nancy Hurst, executive director of Willow Massage + Spa in Gilbert, will speak about her personal struggle with disease detection, diagnosis and eventually treatment.
Arizona’s climate changing
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 10 The center’s fourth Centennial Saturday is geared towards one of the 5 C’s of Arizona – climate. Dr. Nancy J. Selover, state climatologist, will present facts about Arizona’s climate, what it was like 100 years ago when Gilbert was established and how it has changed.
She will answer questions about what drives climate change and how human activities can impact climate both positively and negatively.
Benefits of massage therapy
6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 13 Stephanie Sutton, a licensed massage therapist, will focus on the various modalities and enhancements, including hot stones, deep tissue and Swedish massage.
Sutton has been practicing massage therapy since 2012, specializing in the use of specific techniques to create a sympathetic response in the body.
Remembering Wallace
& Ladmo
Session A: 10:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 17
Repeat presentation: 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 20 The Wallace & Ladmo show is truly an Arizona icon. The show had a remarkable 35+ year run on local TV. During this special workshop, historian, archivist and Wallace & Ladmo enthusiast Steve Hoza will share his extraordinary knowledge of the famed children’s television show, including behind the scenes information and little-known facts. Due to popular demand and to accommodate adequate physical distancing, this program will be offered twice.
Sunrise yoga
6-7 a.m. Oct. 24 A yoga practice under the front ramada of the museum will be led by certified yoga instructor Marilynn Igleski, who will guide participants through a variety of sun salutations and meditation practices.
Bring your own mat. Ages 14 and up and class size will be limited to six participants. Registration and payment in advance is required. HD SOUTH members $5, non-members $8
Scandinavian Genealogy
6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 27 The patronymic naming system was used in all of Scandinavia, and as a result, there are many people with very similar names which can make tracing your family history a bit daunting.
Genealogy expert Carol Madsen from the Mesa Family Center will guide participants on how to search for their Nordic ancestors with amazing results.