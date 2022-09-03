HD SOUTH will offer a series of informative programs for people of all ages in July. Programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, botanists and scientists; experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and located in the heart of the heritage district at Gilbert and Elliot roads,, the building opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913. It is the oldest building in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historical Places.
Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
Many of the educational programs are free. Information: hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless otherwise noted, registration is required.
Vintage Camera Exhibit, Sept. 12-Oct. 22
Vintage cameras and photography equipment from HD SOUTH’s private collection. This exhibit aims to spread the love for old school photography These artifacts have never been on display in one exhibit. Free with regular admission.
Monday Yoga With Ginger And Rochelle, 6:30-7:30 p.m. all Mondays in September.
Instructors Ginger and Rochelle guide the class on relaxation techniques and muscle conditioning. They are certified yoga instructors with training in restorative and yin flow, yoga and weights, and chair yoga. The class incorporates movement, breathing, and emotional balance. Open to all levels. Bring your own mat. Ages 16 and older. No registration required.
Stem Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 4
Local college professors and teachers lead participants through science experiments that will allow kids to make planters from plastic bottles. All supplies will be provided. Ages 6 and up.
Art with GVAL, 10:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 17
HD SOUTH and the Gilbert Visual Arts League join for an interactive art workshop. A member from the league will lead participants through a workshop where they will learn a new artistic technique and make their own personal art projects. All supplies will be provided. Ages 10 and up. Free.
Movie Night, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20
Each month HD SOUTH will be showing a different movie in the Neely Community Room. Movies are rated from G to PG. This month, “Finding Nemo.” Ages 5 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $3
“Tubba And Friends” Author Book Reading and Signing, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Sept. 24.
Gilbert author Michael Ivery will be reading from his book, Tubba and Friends as well as taking participants through interactive activities. Tubba and Friends is a children’s book with fun animal characters who bring out kindness, friendship, and adventure through story, learning, and play. Books will be available for purchase. All supplies will be provided. Free.
20 Minute Meals with Kelly Church, 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 27.
Kelly Church’s 20-minute meals cooking class provide multiple options for fast dinners. Cost: $5.