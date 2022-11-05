HD SOUTH will offer two exhibits and a series of informative programs for people of all ages in November.
Programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, botanists and scientists; experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and located in the heart of the heritage district at Gilbert and Elliot roads, the building opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913. It is the oldest building in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historical Places.
Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
Many of the educational programs are free, while some come with a small charge to cover materials. Information: hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless otherwise noted, registration is required for the one-time events at hdsouth.org and events are free.
9th annual league show
On display in Gallery 4, through Nov. 26 is artwork created by members of the highly acclaimed Gilbert Visual Art League.
“This showcase of gorgeous pieces highlights an assortment of mediums such as acrylic, pencil, oil, mixed media, and much more,” museum Executive Director Denise Lopez said.
Member show admission is included in the price of museum admission. For more information visitgval.org.
Vintage camera exhibit
On display through Dec. 12 are vintage cameras and photography equipment from HD SOUTH’s private collection. Cameras used to be bulky, and unwieldy, but were filled with character and this exhibit “is a remembrance of that time, and it aims to spread the love for old school photography to all who view it,” Lopez said, adding this is the first time the artifacts are on display together.
Gratitude, Thanks, And Yoga
Nov. 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
This yoga class will be offered in a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere allowing each participant to practice at their own pace and ability. No previous yoga experience is necessary. Led by instructor Rochelle Beasley, a certified yoga Instructor, the class will be a blend of centering, grounding, breathing techniques (pranayama), poses (asanas) and guided meditation and relaxation. Bring a mat. Ages 16 and up.
STEM Saturday
Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Local college professors and teachers will lead participants through science experiments that will enable participants to create their own coffee filter flowers safely. All supplies will be provided. Ages 6 and up.
History of Tequila—Part 1
Nov. 10, 7-8 p.m.
Tequila conocedora Luann Lennox will discuss the history of tequila, including its historical significance to the Valley as well as how it is made. Part 2 is in December. Luann will discuss the sustainability of the tequila process and how modern methods have affected the way of life of the Jimador. Tastings will be provided. Age 21 and over.
Movie Night
Nov. 15, 6-8:30 p.m.
Each month HD SOUTH with be showing a different movie in the Neely Community Room. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. Movies are rated from G to PG. This month’s movie will be “Lilo and Stitch.” Ages 5 and up. Attendance is limited to 50.
Art Workshop with GVAL
Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m-noon.
Join HD SOUTH and the Gilbert Visual Arts League for this fun and interactive art workshop. Casey Harris will teach new artistic techniques and participants can create their own collages. All supplies will be provided. Ages 10 and up.
Author Visit and Book Signing
Nov. 29, 6:30-8 p.m. Gilbert author Jason Cvancara will have copies of his latest book, The 918 Files, and will sign them as well. The 918 Files is centered in Gilbert and has many historical references dating back to the early days of Gilbert.