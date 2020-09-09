As it emerges from a pandemic-related shutdown as well as a remodeling project, HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, is offering some in-person activities.
These programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, health and wellness specialists, botanists, and scientists; experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
To register: hdsouth.org/calendar/2020-09/.
Registration is limited for the free programs and participants are required to wear facial coverings upon entering and exiting the room and maintain physical distancing.
Here’s a look at this month’s free offerings. Live activities require registration.
“Antarctica and the Emperors” Through Oct. 10 Photographer Dr. Amy Novotny captured the daily life of an Emperor penguin colony in Antarctica and her work is on display in Gallery 4.
She presents both the artistic side of nature photography as well as the reality before us including climate change, and its impact on the world.
Besides bringing awareness to this region of the world, her hope with these images, is to tug at your heart so you make daily choices that can improve and restore this world. Her photos depict the arduous journey to the colony, the unique Emperor life cycle and the artistic beauty of this gentle bird. Gallery 4 admission is free with paid museum admission.
Centennial Saturday: “Copper; Its Fortunes And Follies”
10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 Les Presmyk, mining engineer and geologist, will discuss the fortunes to be had in the copper industry as well as the follies that befell prospectors.
Many original Gilbert settlers added prospector to their resume.
Art Workshop: Pencil a Penguin
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 19
Gilbert artist and muralist Dani Kahn will guide participants on how to draw a penguin. From short and fluffy, to tall and grand, penguins come in all shapes and sizes and Dani will help budding artists create their very own masterpiece. All supplies are provided. Ages 10 and Up.
Art Workshop: Paint A
Beautiful Butterfly
10 a.m.-noon Sept. 26 Under the guidance of instructor Jean Smith – an artist, art educator, retired art teacher and member of the Gilbert Visual Arts League – participants will paint a variety of butterflies. Supplies are provided. Ages 10 and up.
Mental Health and Substance Abuse
6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 29 Jeff Keffler, director of business development at Rising Phoenix Wellness Services, will discuss substance abuse, mental health, and recovery. He has been an active member of the recovery community since 2012 and has a passion for helping families affected by substance abuse, beginning with his own personal experience.
HD SOUTH is the home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, located in the heart of the heritage district.
Originally opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913, HD SOUTH is the oldest building still standing in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historical Places.
Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
Information: hdsouth.org.