HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and an arts, culture and history center, has a full lineup of programs for April.
Originally opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913, HD SOUTH is the oldest building still standing in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historic Places. Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
To register for programs, visit hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless noted otherwise, programs are free but registration is required. All participants will be required to wear facial coverings and adhere to physical distancing guidelines. HD SOUTH is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
EXHIBITS
Quilting Exhibit
The 16th annual Art of Quilting Show going on through May 31 has a special focus on blue and white quilts. Nearly 75 quilts are on display and all were made by the HD SOUTH quilting group.
GPS Art Show
Gilbert Public Schools Secondary Art Show will be on display in Gallery 4 April 8-24. Nearly 40 pieces of student-created artwork includes selected works from students in grades 7-12 and includes paintings, drawings, and photographs as well as 3D artwork. For additional information: gilbertschools.net.
PROGRAMS
Overcoming Barriers and
Living Healthy
April 6, 6:30-8 p.m. Nancy Hurst will discuss her personal struggle with overcoming barriers in her life and learning how to embrace a healthy lifestyle which includes diet, exercise and self-care.
Yearbooks 1950-1960
April 10, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Normally not available for public viewing, Gilbert High School yearbooks from 1950-1960 will be shown. Museum admission is required and an additional $1 donation covers the cost of archival gloves that must be worn to flip through their pages.
Writing Family History
April 13, 6:30-8 p.m. Duane Roen has been tracing his roots since his teenage years, building a database with more than 32,000 ancestors. He is the founding coordinator of the Project for Writing and Recording Family History in the College of Interactive Sciences and Arts at Arizona State University and serves as dean of the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts as well as vice provost of the Polytechnic campus. He will discuss ideas for sharing your stories with family members and friends to celebrate special occasions such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and holidays. The workshop will include an easy hands-on activity that will get participants writing. This program is not an in-person workshop and will be offered virtually. All registrants will receive a Zoom link via email.
A Stitch In Time—Arizona’s Quilting History
April 17, 2021 | 10:30am-12:00pm. Join Carole De Cosmo, quilting historian, for this presentation of a nostalgic journey through Arizona’s past via historic quilts. Carole is the Executive Director of the Arizona Farm and Ranch Experience and is a founding member of the committee that established the Arizona Farming and Ranching Hall of Fame. FREE. Registration is required.
A Matter Of Balance
Tuesdays April 20-June 8
Part 1, April 20 and 27. 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Dignity Health and HD SOUTH have partnered to provide crucial information to help people avoid life threatening falls. Falling is not a normal part of aging and this eight-week series will strive to reduce the fear of falling in older adults. Participants will set realistic goals for increasing activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors and develop exercises to increase strength and balance. If you have concerns about yourself or a loved one falling, you will want to attend this eight-week workshop series.
“The Nut Family—Squirrely, Twirrely, Whirrely”
April 24 10 a.m.-noon. A book signing and reading by Gilbert children’s author, Brenda Lochinger. She will read from her acclaimed books about Squirrely, Twirrely, and Whirrely, siblings in the Nut Family who rarely slow down. “I’m Squirrely” is the first book in the series and it introduces children to a wiggly and adorable Squirrel that will not stand still. He is constantly moving which makes simple tasks like getting dressed and paying attention in class an adventure. No matter what trouble Squirrel and his siblings get into, their parents love them.