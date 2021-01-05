HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and an arts, culture and history center, has a full lineup of programs for this month.
The programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, health and wellness specialists, botanists and scientists – experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Originally opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913, HD SOUTH is the oldest building still standing in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historic Places. Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
The programs and events at HD SOUTH focus on six community pillars and are designed for all generations. These pillars include history, health & wellness, science, literature, art, and music.
To register, visit hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless noted otherwise, programs are free but registration is required. All participants will be required to wear facial coverings and adhere to physical distancing guidelines. HD SOUTH is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Guatemala Exchange
On display through Feb. 20, this exhibit of photographs by image-makers from different cultures explores their dissimilar worlds. Two individuals from Arizona, and two from Guatemala, consecutively hosted their counterparts for ten days of road travel to capture iconic imagery of their respective lands.
The photographs explore how cultural background informs a person’s unique vision. Gallery 4 admission is included in the price of Museum admission.
The Power Of Intention
10 a.m.-noon Jan. 9
Instructor Marilynn Igleski will guide participants on the power of setting personal intentions using mindfulness and meditation. Igelski has a 600-hour yoga certification from the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts.
She has been teaching yoga for over 10 years with a primary focus on the Yoga of Well Being. Open to all levels, teen through adult. Bring your own mat and water. Members: $5 Non-Members $8.
FamilySearch for Beginners
6:30-8 P.M. Jan. 12
Participants will learn how to use the powerful genealogy tool called FamilySearch. Jeanne Koniuszy, an expert in the field of genealogical research, will assist those who are new to exploring their ancestors, weed through the dead ends and pinpoint pertinent information. This is a program for those who are just beginning the journey of tracing their family history.
See It Saturday
10:30 A.M.-Noon Jan. 16
Every month the museum will offer a chance for the public to come and see artifacts that are normally not available for public viewing. This month it is showcasing high school yearbooks from the years 1940-1950. Museum admission is required to see the display and an additional $1 donation covers the cost of archival gloves which must be worn by all those who wish to flip through the pages of time.
The Power of Acupuncture
6:30-8:30 P.M. Jan. 19
Acupuncture is the most well-known therapy within Chinese medicine and its use is on the rise in the United States. Jamie Fitzgerald MTCM LAC discusses the history of acupuncture, what it treats, how it works, and what to expect during and after an acupuncture treatment. She is the founder of East Valley Community Acupuncture and is currently serving on the state Acupuncture Board of Examiners.
Arizona’s Silver Belt
10:30 A.M.-Noon
Silver was discovered in Globe in 1873 and within 3 years, numerous other silver mines were operating in Gila and Pinal counties. Silver mining in Arizona was a powerful stimulus for exploration and prospecting in the early days. Les Presmyk, mining engineer and geologist, will discuss the impact silver mining had on the state and how it progressed from a small discovery to the opening of a multitude of successful mines.
Cooking Up Good Health
6:30-8 P.M. Jan. 26
This healthy cooking program will be conducted by Rachel Thomas, who has hosted thousands of cooking demonstrations and has an extensive library of healthy recipes, some of which she will share and demonstrate during this workshop.
Valentine Card Making Workshop
10:30 A.M.-Noon Jan. 30
During this fun art workshop, participants will be able to make a variety of Valentine themed greeting cards to send to that special someone next month. The workshop will be led by acclaimed artist Peter Eobbi, a member of the Gilbert Visual Art League. Eobbi has an extensive background in design and makes art that celebrates life, Ages 6 and up.