HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and an arts, culture and history center, has a full lineup of programs for this month.
The programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, health and wellness specialists, botanists and scientists – experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Originally opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913, HD SOUTH is the oldest building still standing in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historic Places. Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
The programs and events at HD SOUTH focus on six community pillars and are designed for all generations. These pillars include history, health & wellness, science, literature, art, and music.
To register, visit hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless noted otherwise, programs are free but registration is required. All participants will be required to wear facial coverings and adhere to physical distancing guidelines. HD SOUTH is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Art of Quilting
The 16th annual Art of Quilting show with a special focus on blue and white quilts will feature nearly 75 pieces made by the HD SOUTH quilting group starting March 9 and running through May 31.
Memorial Day Ceremony
HD SOUTH, in conjunction with the Town of Gilbert, is sponsoring a morning of remembrance on Memorial Day at 9 a.m. May 31 at the Civic Center, 50 E. Civic Center Drive. The event will include a flag and wreath ceremony, the battlefield cross, the fallen comrade table, performance by a local area band, and remarks from local Gilbert dignitaries, including Mayor Brigette Peterson. The event is free and open to the public.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own blanket or lawn chair for seating. The Gilbert Historical Museum will be open for free following the event noon-4 p.m.
PROGRAMS
Flowers in Watercolor
May 1, 6:30-8 p.m. Kick off National Wildflower Week and May Day with this art workshop where participants will learn how to paint flowers using watercolors. Led by acclaimed artist, art educator, and Gilbert Visual Art League member Jean Smith, attendees will be able to create a flower masterpiece. Ages 10 and up. All supplies are provided.
A Matter of Balance
May 4, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Dignity Health and HD SOUTH have partnered to provide crucial information to help people avoid life threatening falls. Falling is not a normal part of aging and this eight-week series will strive to reduce the fear of falling in older adults. If you have concerns about yourself or a loved one falling, you will want to attend this eight-week workshop series. The next parts are 9:30-11:30 a.m. May 11, May 18 and May 25.
Robots, Rockets and Racers!
May 4, 6-7 p.m. Students from Gilbert Classical Academy will teach children about building STEM projects. Participants will code a robot that they can move through an obstacle course, make bottle rockets and construct assorted vehicles to race down a ramp. There also is a marshmallow tower challenge. Ages 8-13.
Water and Power in the Valley
May 4, 6:30-8 p.m. During this virtual presentation, participants will learn more about the history of water and power in the valley and the Salt River Project. Leah Harrison, manager of research archives and heritage at SRP, will facilitate.
See It Saturday—Vintage Phones
May 8, 10:30 a.m-noon. Every month we offer a chance for the public to come and see artifacts in our collection that are normally not available for public viewing. This month we will showcase vintage phones and electronics. Stop by and see our extensive selection of telephones, typewriters, and various other electronics housed in our collection. Museum admission is required to see the display.
Arizona’s Greatest Battle
May 11, 6:30-8 p.m. The biggest single battle ever fought in Arizona happened 160 years ago and lasted only half an hour. It was perhaps the most important battle ever fought by the O’Odham (Pima) and Piipaash (Maricopa) people. The Battle of Pima Butte was also the last large-scale native-against-native skirmish in American history. Sources say that as many as two thousand men took part in the battle. Only a handful of the invaders survived. This single engagement ended hundreds of years of attacks from the traditional Piipaash enemies from the west. Steve Hoza, archivist and historian, details this oft-forgotten era of Arizona history.
The Federalist Papers
May 15, 10:30 a.m-noon. The Federalist Papers is a series of 85 essays written by Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison between October 1787 and May 1788. They will be explored in an informative interactive workshop facilitated by historian and Gilbert resident, Barry Jackson.
Herbal Medicine
May 18, 6:30-8 p.m. Herbalism is the study and the use of medicinal plants. Plants have been the basis for medical treatments through most of human history and such traditional medicine is widely practiced today. Jamie Fitzgerald, the founder of The Healing Point Acupuncture in Phoenix and Desert Sage Wellness Center will discuss the history of herbal medicine, options, availability and uses.
Making Your Own Family History
May 22, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Duane Roen has been tracing his roots since his teenage years, building a database with more than 32,000 ancestors Participants will write a journal entry (so please bring paper and pen or a laptop) and will be invited to share their writing with the group. In turn, the group will be encouraged to offer constructive feedback that will help writers develop their writing further.