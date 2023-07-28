The Hale Centre Theatre-Arizona in Gilbert has announced its 2023-24 season and patrons will want to pay attention because it begins next month.
Known for its professional family friendly Broadway musicals and comedies, Hale “is lining up one of its most incredible seasons yet and will provide something for everyone,” producer David Dietlein said.
“We want the guest experience to be exciting and memorable, and I think that’s what this season will bring,” he added.
General admission and season tickets are available at the Hale box office by calling 480-497-1181 or at HaleTheatreArizona.com. The Hale is located at 50 West Page Ave., across from Gilbert Water Tower Park.
Here’s a lineup. Check the website to find the days of the week when various shows are presented.
Something’s Afoot. This murder-mystery musical farce and takeoff on Agatha Christie involves 10 people stranded in an isolated house during a thunderstorm. One by one they’re picked off by cleverly fiendish devices. Aug. 25-Oct. 7.
Steel Magnolias. Experience the hustle and bustle of a small southern town where a beauty salon is offers hairdos, manicures and all kinds of unsolicited advice. Through witty banter and wisecracks, a hodgepodge group of women form strong bonds. Sept. 19-Nov. 2.
Fiddler on the Roof. This winner of nine Tony Awards touches the heart and funny bone as Tevye quotes “The Good Book” to his Maker and wrestles over his love for his daughters and their breaking of honored traditions. Oct.13-Nov. 25.
A Christmas Carol. This spectacular, heartwarming version of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of redemption is a Gilbert tradition with staging that faithfully brings his delightful characters together to teach stingy, cantankerous Scrooge the errors of his ways. Complete with great performances, traditional carols, stunning costumes and magical special effects. Nov. 30-Dec. 23.
See How They Run. In a hilarious case of mistaken identity, an American actor, an escaped convict and two punctual vicars find themselves dressed as clergymen dashing about the vicarage in this riotous comedy. Dec. 29-Feb. 10.
Life Could Be A Dream. Take a ride back to the 60s with this jukebox musical as Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop group, prepares for a radio contest to realize their dreams of making it big. Favorite tunes include “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on My Pillow,” “Runaround Sue,” and “Earth Angel.” Jan 16-March 5.
My Fair Lady. The classic musical tale of Eliza Doolittle and Professor Henry Higgins includes such songs as “I’m Getting Married in the Morning,” “On the Street Where You Live,” and “I Could Have Danced All Night.” Feb. 15-March 30.
Kiss and Tell. This 1940s romp finds 16-year-old Corliss Archer the only person in the know about her brother’s secret marriage. When her new sister-in-law finds she is going to have a baby, Corliss accompanies her to the doctor. A nosy neighbor sees them and spreads the word that Corliss is the mother-to-be! March 19-May 21.
Titanic the Musical. Winner of five Tony awards, this is a rendition of the 1912 ocean marvel that ended at the bottom of the sea. A Grammy Award-nominated accompanies unforgettable tales of the real-life heroes and bold romantics. April 4-May 11.
Disney’s Newsies. Based on a true story set in New York City, this musical looks at a band of street kids who dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. They take on the notorious publisher Joseph Pulitzer to get that life. May 16-June 29.
Cinderella. This Tony Award-winning musical is a hilarious and romantic theatrical rendition of the classic faitytale. July 5-Aug. 17.