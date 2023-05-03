Gilbert thespians abound in debut musical

Jane Austen’s “Emma” is a classic novel that has stood the test of time, and now it’s a musical production featuring the hit songs of legendary girl groups and iconic female singers.
From May 4-13, “Emma! A Pop Musical,” will be onstage at Studio 3’s Artspace Theatre at 511 W. Guadalupe Road in Gilbert.
Produced by Limelight Performing Parts in partnership with Studio 3 Performing Arts, this production marks the first time an Arizona youth theater company has presented “Emma! A Pop Musical.”
Many of the roles in the production are double cast.
The musical harkens back to Austen’s novel, but with a 21st century prep-school twist.
Fans of the 1990’s teen film, “Clueless,” will quickly notice similarities between the iconic movie and Studio 3’s production of “Emma, A Pop Musical.” That’s because “Clueless” is also a modern-day take on the classic novel.
Gilbert resident Emma England is artistic director of Limelight. She, along with Queen Creek’s Marie South, co-directed “Emma! A Pop Musical.”
They said they chose this musical because they wanted something that could accommodate a large cast with lots of room for dancing and a minimal set.
“We decided on this show because the music is so fun and memorable. The cast really got behind the idea of putting a ‘90’s spin on it and paying tribute to ‘Clueless,’ which has the same storyline,” said England.
“Emma, A Pop Musical” tells the story of Emma Woodhouse, a senior at Highbury Prep, who is certain she knows what’s best for her classmates’ love lives.
She is determined to match her sweet and shy bestie, sophomore Harriet Smith, with a perfect, dreamy boyfriend by the end of the school year.
Meanwhile, the arrival of new student and heiress, Jane Fairfax, stirs up drama at the high school and makes trouble for Emma.
But while the heroine is focused on the happiness of others, will she be blind to her own feelings and relationships?
The musical features hit songs from the 60’s through today from legendary girl groups and iconic female singers including The Supremes, Whitney Houston, Shania Twain and Katy Perry.
“I think the audience will really love the show because it’s full of music they’ll want to sing along to, like ‘Chapel of Love,’ ‘Roar,’ ‘Brave,’ ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ and so many more,” England said.
“A fun fact about this show is all the songs were originally written and performed by female artists.”
Austen’s novel, published in 1815, has not only stood the test of time, but its narrative rings true no matter the era. The concept has been adapted for stage, film, and television many times over.
“What I have enjoyed most about bringing this production to life is the variety of musical styles,” said England. “This gives us an artistic opportunity to create something new and interesting with every scene and song.”
“Emma! A Pop Musical” is on stage May 4-13. The run includes both evening and matinee performances. Tickets are $15 and group discounts are available. Visit limelight.ticketleap.com to learn more and purchase tickets.
Mesa cast members include Shayla Forero, 14, an eighth-grader at ASU Preparatory Academy playing the role of Dionne; Alex Hinkle, 17, a sophomore at Corona del Sol High School who plays the role of Philip; and Allie Weid, 15, a freshman at Desert Ridge High School who plays the title role of Emma.
Gilbert cast members include Ava Chiappetta, 14, an eighth-grade student at Mesquite Junior High School playing Ms. Bates; Abigail Drake, 12, a seventh-grade student at Taylor Junior High School also playing Ms. Bates; Paige Erdmann, 16, a junior in Chandler Online Academy; Maddie Gloyd, 12, a seventh-grade student at Payne Junior High playing Ashley.
Other Gilbert performers are Maeli Kemp, 12, a seventh-grader at Sossaman Middle School playing the role of Harriet Smith; Addison Roundy, 13, an eighth-grader at Gilbert Classical Academy who plays the role of Jane; Kaitlyn Woodward, 17, a junior at Gilbert Christian School who is part of the ensemble; and Zoe Hatziathanassiou, 15, a freshman at Gilbert High School playing the role of Jane.