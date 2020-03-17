Cars are a true artform.
Inspired by “The Fast Saga,” FuelFest takes that into consideration.
Now in its second year, the family-friendly festival blends autos— live-action drag and drift racing—with celebrities, live music, food, drinks and art. FuelFest comes to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on Saturday, April 4.
“I created FuelFest because I absolutely love cars and I wanted to create a really cool experience for enthusiasts around the world to come on out and experience,” said co-founder/actor Cody Walker, the brother of the late Paul Walker.
“I was influenced by my older brother Paul into the car scene. I’m much younger than him, so he had quite the impact in me and my love of cars.”
FuelFest offers interactive exhibits and a VIP lounge with appearances by celebrities like Walker and “Fast and Furious” star Tyrese Gibson.
Walker wanted the show to pay tribute to Paul and benefit his charity, Reach Out WorldWide, which he founded in 2010 after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti. The charity’s mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations.
“We’ve raised over $100,000 for ROWW since 2018,” Walker said. “I’m really proud of that.”
FuelFest brings the passion of the automotive community to major cities across the globe, showcasing and eclectic collection of modified, exotic and performance cars. It also features off-road cars and trucks as well as rare cars from various movies and franchises.
“My supporters and followers and I took a look at Phoenix and agreed there’s an incredible facility at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park and there’s just a big enthusiast community there,” Walker said.
He adds this multifaceted event is different than a regular static car show.
“You’re seeing cars. You’re smelling the tire rubber. You’re hearing the cars going fast,” Walker said. “It’s just a surreal experience.”
The festival brings together the loves of art and the automotive world.
“I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of really cool and amazing artists who are influenced by the automotive industry,” Walker said. “I thought it would be a really cool dynamic to bring both to the show.”
FuelFest has had an effect on fans who have attended, he adds.
“FuelFest dominated 2018 and 2019 when we took over L.A. and the U.K. with over 25,000 fans showing up to support,” Gibson said. “2020 is coming with more energy. FuelFest Phoenix is going to be unbelievable.”
If you go
What: FuelFest
Where: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, 20000 S. Maricopa Road, Chandler
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday April Tickets:tickets start at $20, VIP and drag/drift racing tickets are available.
Info: fuelfest.com