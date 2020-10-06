Even with social distancing, fall celebrations aren’t dying in the East Valley.
Here’s a list of some activities on tap this month.
Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival & Corn Maze
What: From the Mini Hay Maze to the pedal race cars to the barrel train ride, giant spider web, extreme air pillow and of course the pumpkin patch and iconic 5-acre corn maze, this is the perfect family-friendly festival to celebrate the season. Visitors must select a timed entry window online and purchase their ticket. Guests may enter the farm anytime that day between those hours. Guests are welcome to stay if they like once inside the farm. Due to crowd control measures this year, Vertuccio Farms is not allowing re-entry to the farm or offering group rates.
When: Now through Nov. 1 with some closures listed online. Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa
Pricing: $12 per person, ages 2 yrs. and under free
Info: vertucciofarms.com/fall-festival.
Red Mountain Farmers Market
What: The Farmers Market offers a great variety of fresh produce as well as a variety of local artisan vendors and food to eat. And patrons support small local businesses and have a great Saturday morning.
When: Saturdays starting Oct. 10, 8 a.m.-noon.
Where: Zaharis Elementary School, 9410 E. McKellips Road, Mesa.
Pricing: Free.
Info: redmountainfarmersmarket.com.
Mesa Cars & Coffee
What: This event, held the third Saturday of every month, offers a chance to share car lovers’ passion for their vehicles, all makes and models.
When: Oct. 18, 7-10 a.m.
Where: Red Mountain Promenade on the southwest corner of Power and McDowell roads, near Kneaders and What’s Crackin Cafe. Enjoy breakfast and good company all while sharing your passion for cars! *Open to all makes/models.
Pricing: Free
Info: facebook.com/events/6663-e-mcdowell-rd-mesa-az-85215-1754-united-states/mesa-cars-coffee/410152443006358/
Vintage and Vino Experience
What: With over 100 antique, handmade and vintage vendors, our bi-annual event is a shopping experience for everyone. The event features unique shopping plus wine tasting, loaded mimosas, beer and a great lounge to relax in. Music provided by local musicians. Ticket packages available online.
When: Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Queen Creek Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek.
Pricing: $5 each day; kids under 12 free.
Info: vintageandvinoaz.com.
Garlic Week in Queen Creek
What: Live music all week long, a variety of organically-grown garlic, cooking demos, games in the Olive Grove, Olive Oil 101 Tours, and a special garlic-inspired menu with garlic fries, garlic gelato and garlic cupcakes are all on tap.
The shop features garlic accessories, cooking utensils, garlic products like oils and other garlic-flavored packaged foods like pasta, sauces, seasonings, t-shirts and more.
When: Oct. 24-Nov. 1
Where: 25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek
Pricing: Free
Info: queencreekolivemill.com
Autism Speaks Walk on Wheels
What: This year’s annual Autism Speaks Walk is now a Walk on Wheels celebration event with a festive and socially distanced car parade at the Mesa Convention Center. To fundraise and join the movement, register your walking team online and complete your 1.54-mile walk with your team.
When: Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-noon.
Where: Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., Mesa
Pricing: Free
Info: autismcenter.org/autism-speaks-walk-partnership-sarrc-1