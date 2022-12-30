Extraterrestrial life explored at AZ Boardwalk

AZ Boardwalk’s newest attraction, “UFO Experience: The Truth is Out There,” is deciphering how many people believe in aliens from space.
The experience took over the existing space for “The Science of Ripley’s Believe it or Not” and guides guests through nine galleries that tests whether or not guests still believe there is extraterrestrial life out there.
“Because the subject of ufology – the study of unidentified flying objects – has a lot of moving parts to it. We wanted this to succeed in detailing out a few of those areas of ufology that help to demonstrate or help to explain what people are thinking when they are seeking to understand its subject matter,” said AZ Boardwalk Managing Partner Ran Knishinsky.
It was important for Knishinsky to understand this field as well because it is something that he has been infatuated with for years before opening this attraction.
“A couple of years ago, I started reading books on UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena and as I started to learn about it, I found it fascinating,” Knishinsky recalls. “The question for me became ‘are we alone?’ and that’s something that I wondered about, which fed my curiosity.”
It wasn’t long after that Knishinsky began to think the question of whether mankind is alone could make for an interactive and educational attraction.
He began researching whether an exhibition of such a nature had been done before and discovered that two similar attractions had been created in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Buena Park, California.
Inspired by the attractions, Knishinsky sought out The Event Agency, which had produced the attractions in Buena Park and Myrtle Beach.
“I liked what they were doing, and I asked them to take it out, refresh it and make it relevant for today,” said Knishinsky, an alumnus of Chaparral High School.
So began a lengthy planning process that culminated in an extensive month-long renovation to convert the space into an experience out of this world.
Because of this, the educational attraction begins by showing guests an eight-minute video detailing the field of ufology, the history of extraterrestrial encounters around the world and explaining the existence of extraterrestrial life in pop culture.
From there, guests are juxtaposed to rooms dedicated to detailing the sightings of UFOs throughout history, the history of weaponry and reverse engineering conducted by the U.S. military, and the history of ancient aliens.
The gallery on the history of aliens poses the question of whether or not they have had any influence over human civilization.
Another is dedicated to space travel, titled the “Propulsion Gallery,” while the Abduction Zone makes guests feel like they are being abducted.
Still another gallery examines the presence of aliens in pop culture. It includes props created by Hollywood set designers of famous aliens like E.T., Alien! and Watto from the Star Wars prequels as well as a chart of celebrities who claim to have had an encounter with extraterrestrial life.
“We’re just looking to present information and let people make their own decisions,” Knishinsky said. “We wanted to spark people’s curiosity and spark their thinking and what better way to spark thinking than to ask the question, ‘do you believe?’ and allow the person to ask themselves that throughout each gallery and answer that question with a yes, maybe or no?”
This is why guests are given a card and a green token upon their entry.
Although the experience is mostly centered around a Socratic debate of whether or not one believes in aliens, Knishinsky wanted to also create an abundance of fun opportunities throughout the experience.
“We wanted to also do this in a family fun and friendly way, which is why there’s a lot of really cool interactive elements here from a moonwalk bounce house for kids to an alien shooting video game to interactive floor graphics where kids can step on aliens to a lot of different photo opportunities that exist within the experience.”
At the end of the experience, guests are asked to place their tokens inside a box marked “yes,” “maybe” or “no” so they can weigh in with their personal belief or disbelief in creatures from outer space.
“UFO Experience: The Truth is Out There” is currently slated to be open for the next year but it could become permanent at AZ Boardwalk if it is successful.