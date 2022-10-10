Unless you were there at the time, one might not realize how exciting it was to be a music lover in Tempe in the 90s.
From the breakthrough of the Meat Puppets with their career-altering appearance on Nirvana’s Unplugged special to Gin Blossoms’ jangle-pop brilliance, the national spotlight was shining brightly on the Valley’s musical riches.
One of the acts primed for breakout success has gone largely unnoticed – the Pistoleros.
Now, the band fronted by brothers Lawrence and Mark Zubia is finally getting its due with a documentary chronicling the band’s extraordinary story called Pistoleros: Death, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll directed by Steven B. Esparza.
Filled with interviews from members of the band along with members of the Meat Puppets, Gin Blossoms, and other Tempe musical mainstays, the documentary smartly focuses not specifically on the band’s rise and instead chronicles the tumultuous relationship between brothers Lawrence and Mark, and how that relationship both made – and nearly broke – the band.
The documentary is scheduled to have its premiere with a sold-out screening on Oct. 18 at the AMC Centerpoint theater in Tempe with more screenings to follow. The film will then be available to rent on Vimeo the same day and is scheduled to arrive on DVD and streaming platforms in early November.
Whereas many rockumentaries these days either glorify the story of bands whose trajectories are similar or simply repackage information widely known about a certain artist, Esparza and producers Henry Eshelman and Jeff Freundlich focus on the “madness” that comes when two artistic minds bound by blood are tested by drug addiction, codependency and mental illness.
Make no mistake, though. The Pistoleros story is a triumphant one, albeit with a twist of sadness.
While it is difficult to discuss and write about the documentary without spoiling its fragile narrative, the manner in which the brothers’ respective battles with themselves and one another is quite an enlightening one – especially Lawrence’s.
“The music is almost a gateway to falling in love with the story of these two brothers,” Freundlich said. “If you listen to the lyrics in the in the songs, you realize whether it’s consciously or subconsciously, these guys are often singing about their firsthand experiences, quite frankly, with each other.
“Obviously, we don’t want spoilers, but, you know, love wins, right?”
In addition to highlighting the Zubia brothers’ literal brotherhood, the documentary spotlights the brotherhood between many of the other bands in the Tempe music scene.
One particularly heartfelt and bittersweet stretch of the documentary depicts the Zubias and other talking about the late Gin Blossoms guitarist Doug Hopkins, whose death had a profound impact on not only his own band’s career trajectory, but on the Zubia brothers’ own struggles with mental health.
“Think about like the Haight-Ashbury scene in the 60s,” Freundlich says. “You had Janis Joplin living with the Grateful Dead, and Quicksilver Messenger Service living the same house, right? The Live Nudes’ [precursors to the Pistoleros] house was where all of these bands would party when they were done with their gigs.
“That’s the magic that happens when all these creative people are coming together. They’re not competing with each other, but they’re trying to lift each other up and look what happened.”
That sense of camaraderie runs throughout the documentary, from the Zubia brothers themselves to their connection with their Mexican American roots via playing in mariachi groups with their father as children.
“The brothers are Mexican American, our director is Mexican American, and our picture editor is Mexican American,” Freundlich says. “The story that Mark and Lawrence tell about playing in a mariachi band with their father and then realizing that those chords worked for Van Morrison and The Doors, the Rolling Stones – our editor said ‘that is the experience of so many Mexican-American kids and teenagers that are embracing the culture of their family historically and then also assimilating fully into American culture.’
“For every Mexican-American kid or musician – that is going to resonate with them greatly.”