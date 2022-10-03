So I find myself, once again, in the middle of a “who done it?”
Who really did invent the flakey, delicate butter-ladened layers of dough we’ve come to know and love as puff pastry?
The French will say it was invented in 1645 by a French apprentice bakery cook named Claudius Gele, who brought the recipe to Florence where it became wildly popular.
Ah, but the Italians cry foul and say that puff pastry was already being made in Italy long before that- – as early as 1525 – -and they say there is a document to prove it!
For this beautiful apple tart made with puff pastry and caramel sauce, I’m staying out of the argument and focusing on thawing the dough, slicing the apples and baking!
At least I know where apples come from. Thank you, Johnny Appleseed! Maybe.
This apple tart is a simple and elegant sweet that is perfect with coffee in the morning or as a satisfying dessert any time of the day. The only important do-ahead is to take the puff pastry out of the freezer and let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight.
I think that once you make an apple tart like this, it will become one of your treasured treats. I say let the French and Italians duke it out over this one and we’ll make apple tart and not war!
Ingredients:
2 sheets (1 package) puff pastry dough, thawed
4 medium Granny Smith apples
1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup sugar
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Peel, core and cut apples into 1/4 inch slices. Place in a bowl, squeeze lemon juice and salt over apples and gently toss. Set aside.
Carefully unfold both sheets of thawed puff pastry. Place dough on two baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Cut each sheet into 4 equal squares.
Fold dough over about 1/8 of an inch around each square to form a thin border. Place slices of apple (overlapping) diagonally across the pastry. Add 2-3 slices on either side of the diagonal slices. Repeat until dough and apples are used up. Sprinkle each square with sugar. Dot each square with 1 tablespoon of chilled butter.
Bake for 30 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Remove from oven and while still warm, brush caramel sauce over apples. Makes 8 squares. (Can be frozen after cooking.)
Caramel sauce
Ingredients:
3/4 packed brown sugar
1/2 cup half and half or heavy cream
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions:
In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring sugar, cream, butter and salt to boil whisking constantly until sugar dissolves. Boil until caramel begins to coat spoon whisking often, about 7-8 minutes. Brush caramel sauce over Apple Tart while still warm.