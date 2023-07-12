Cornhole enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels are gathering July 13-16 at Hole 9 Yards in Gilbert for the seventh annual Arizona State Cornhole Championships.
Often considered an informal backyard activity, the sport itself has grown exponentially in the last decade with international cornhole leagues and plans to add it to the growing pantheon of Olympic sports.
Locally, business partners Todd Kisicki and Nic Feinstein sparked greater area interest with the opening of Hole 9 Yards (H9Y) last fall.
The 20,000 square-foot venue, with 26 dedicated indoor cornhole lanes, operates year-round with food and non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages available in its air conditioned spaces at 868 N. Gilbert Road.
Open seven days a week, the venue hosts competitions like the American Cornhole League regionals and the upcoming state championship while operating leagues and open competitive events.
Registration remains open for some of the 25 different divisions in the Arizona State Cornhole Championships, ranging from novice to advanced amateurs and teams vying for larger prizes and league points.
To determine which division would be the best to enter and register, Kisicki advises reading the “divisions” portion of arizonastatecornholechampionships.com/divisions.
“The goal of this, and any event that we direct, is to offer an inviting and competitive setting with multiple levels so that you can have the most fun competing against players or teams of similar talent level,” he said.
“We take entries until the event date or until it sells out, whichever is first,” said Kisicki.
The 2021 Arizona State Cornhole Championship in Mesa was held under the auspices of Kisicki’s KB Kornhole Games and was the largest state cornhole championship event in the nation that year with an estimated 410 players, ages 8 to 80, competing in 15 different divisions.
It got even larger when it moved to the newly opened H9Y.
“Last year’s event at H9Y set a record nationwide with the biggest state championships in the country, and we’re looking to do it again this year,” said Kisicki.
He founded KB Kornhole games in 2015, growing it in popularity through appearances at key community gatherings like Ahwatukee’s Festival of Lights Kick-Off Party and Chandler’s Ostrich Festival.
Kisicki, who holds a doctorate in educational technology from Arizona State University, also serves as chief development officer for the American Cornhole League.
He left his ASU teaching position to focus on KB Kornhole Games, and in the past two years has traveled the world to oversee over 300 ACL directors.
His wife, Erin Kisicki, was instrumental in getting KB Kornhole established.
As a casual backyard game, cornhole can be challenging. For the competitive spirit, it can lead players to more.
Angie Hallmark of Chandler is a good example.
She started playing cornhole as a social outlet, and hopes to garner her third Women’s State Championship win and second mixed doubles state title with her partner Bill Hadley.
“I started playing cornhole in 2015 as a way to meet people, and it turned into something I never imagined. It’s been an amazing ride,” said Hallmark, 42.
“Of course, my plan is to shoot for three state champ in women’s singles. It’s going to be tough with all the amazing women who’ve entered the game but it’s still one game at a time,” said Hallmark, an accountant.
An up-and-coming player, Nicole Kangas of Mesa, also started cornhole as a pastime that has morphed into competitions.
“I started playing cornhole in 2020, mostly with my husband and friends in the backyard. With a lot of encouragement and nudging, I finally started registering to play at any local venue that was hosting and fell in love with the game,” Kangas recalled.
“It was nerve racking but cornhole people are so fantastic and want to help you get better. One of the things that I think helped me develop was never using my own bag. I would use whatever fast, slow, or in between bags my partner would bring to the boards.”
That laissez faire bag attitude changed when she discovered Chandler-based Draggin’ Bags, a company that makes and sells personalized cornole bags.
“I’ve had the pleasure of helping grow the company over the past year and now I strictly throw Draggin’ Bags. And my game has changed a lot this year,” she said.
This is Kangas’ third Arizona State Cornhole Championship Tournament and she enthusiastically encourages the uninitiated or backyard player to give it a go.
“I started in the novice division, moved to intermediate quickly, and now I’m finishing this season in the competitive division, she said, adding:
“As in years past, obviously, I hope to place in the top three of my events in my division. I’ve been inspired each year by so many amazing players, and hope that I inspire someone along the way this year. Anyone can compete in the sport and have a fantastic time doing it. They just have to walk through the door. “
Chandler resident Brian Brewer was an ACL pro until a dog bite and a job promotion pivoted his playing to regional and local competitions.
Brewer is currently ranked 10th in Arizona, and 22nd in the Western Conference. He and Derrick Lopez hope to rank in the top five in doubles at this year’s state competition.
“State is always a fun tournament and we get everyone who plays to come out and compete. State also signals the end of the long ACL season coming to an end,” said Brewer, 52, a senior manager at CooperVision.
His journey in cornhole began as a summer backyard game with his cousin in Pinetop.
“I played my first organized competitive tournament in May, 2017,” he explained. “By late 2018 I was traveling to play across the country.
“My play during the 2018-2019 season qualified me to earn American Cornhole League Pro status in the 2019-2020 season. The experiences and friends I made nationally over the two years made it more than worth it.”
“In 2020-21 I was fortunate enough to play with the number one female pro player in the world, Cheyenne Bubenheim,” he continued.
“That season was a great experience, but a dog bite on my throwing hand 10 days before the first pro event along with increased demands following a promotion at work left that season as a ‘what might have been.’
“I was happy to not be a pro. I still play as often as I can. I travel two or more times a month for work and I still I make 90% of the regional tournaments that count for ACL standing. I’ve remained in the Top 10-20 in Arizona rankings from my first full season through this current season,”
Information: Hole9Yards.com, KBKornhole.com, or 602-885-1608.