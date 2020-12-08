Mitesh Patel’s motto might just as well be “When 2020 gives you lemons, if you are the fastest growing film festival in Arizona, you simply make more popcorn.”
Patel, president and director of the Chandler International Film Festival won’t let COVID-19 restrictions scuttle the event’s fifth presentation in January.
Instead, he’s expanding access for film enthusiasts with online viewings, drive-in events at Chandler High School as well as traditional theater viewings at Harkins Theater Chandler Fashion Mall.
Featuring over 120 films from more than 35 countries and six continents, the festival will take place Jan. 21-24.
“Despite the challenges this year, we wanted to look at the positive and make the festival even stronger than in year’s past by giving film lovers more ways to watch the films and attend events,” said Patel.
“Our goal is to showcase diversity, innovation, and uniqueness through the works of filmmakers from across the world in a local setting. Our drive-in events and online options this year give us the ability to reach more people.”
Events such as the red carpet opening ceremony, closing ceremony, Q&As with producers and actors – previously held at Harkins Theater – will now occur at Chandler High School during the drive-in events.
Each drive-in event can accommodate up to 100 cars.
CIFF was created to bring together filmmakers, industry professionals and film fanatics to celebrate all genres of cinema.
Along with a diverse mix of international films, the weekend will include a variety of programming and events including a red carpet, opening ceremony, award ceremony, filmmaker workshops, Q&As, panel discussions, daily after parties, and celebrity guest appearances.
Past celebrities attending the festival include Michelle Rodriguez, Brian Sacca, Robert Davi, Anna Chazelle, John-Paul Howard and Lee Chambers.
As part of the festival’s mission of giving back to the community, CIFF is partnering with two nonprofits this year, ICAN and AZCEND. Each organization will receive 100 percent of the profits from a select festival film.
ICAN is a free youth center in the East Valley that offers programming for youth, teens, families and the community. AZCEND, located in downtown Chandler, changes lives by nourishing minds and bodies to create a connected, thriving community.
Sponsors include Harkins Theaters, WAYMO, Yelp, Hilton Garden Inn, Residence Inn Chandler, Wolter Realty, Mortgage Right and Casanova Bros. Pizza.
When Patel started the festival in 2016, he aimed to cater to a broad, international audience. He wanted to showcase films that not only entertain audiences, but also educate them about the world’s diverse customs.
“It’s important for people to see the other cultures,” Patel explained.
Patel started the festival after moving to Chandler a few years ago and noticing there was a lacking film presence in the city.
He had been producing and directing films in Los Angeles before deciding to flee to a city with less traffic and smog.
Chandler is a great place to live, Patel said, but it didn’t have anything for film buffs like him.
He said he’s proud of the presence his festival has made in the East Valley and the platform it’s created for unknown filmmakers to tell their stories.
“I just want to have people come and enjoy the films,” Patel added.
The festival supports independent filmmakers from all over the world and their filmmaking, providing a platform through which projects are reviewed, judged and honored for their uniqueness, creativity and storytelling ability.
For more information about CIFF and to purchase tickets: chandlerfilmfestival.com or check the Facebook page @ChandlerFilmFest.