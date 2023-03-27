Celebrating artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s New Mexico ranch, the 5-year-old Ghost Ranch AZ in Tempe revolves around a menu inspired by Chandler Chef David Mora’s international experience.
Located at the northeast corner of Warner and Rural roads it serves offers full platters, starters, sides, salads and desserts with a Southwest focus.
Among Mora’s dishes are starters such as the Shrimp Aquachile, with wild Mexican shrimp, jicama, avocado, onion, pickled onions and a not-too-spicy habanero mango sauce.
Also featured is Queso Fundido, including Schreiner’s choirzo and pico de gallo in hand-made tortillas. Entrées include the grilled rainbow trout; a warrior-sized 14-ounce tomahawk pork chop; and a house specialty, a chipotle-braised short rib ossobuco.
Among the sides is Rancho Papas, which combines heirloom fingerling potatoes, chimayo crema and cotija cheese.
The venue also offers a select wine and beer menu, including the Provisioner five-varietal red blend from Camp Verde as well as Arizona beers, and an extensive south-of-the border-focused cocktail menu.
“We’re very eclectic, using modern technique with inspired Southwest flavors. It’s my focus: the land, the farm – where I came from,” said Mora.
Mora was born in Medellín, Colombia, when the area was rampant with drug cartel violence. His dad was a farmer.
“The guerillas would come and say, ‘This is what we will pay you for the land. Take it or we will take it,’” Mora recalled.
His father knew it was time to leave. So, at 13, the future chef moved to North Miami Beach with his parents and his sister. His mother and father helped run his aunt’s Colombian wood furniture store, a branch of her main Bogota facility.
At, 16, he started bussing at a North Miami Beach steakhouse and began experiencing the diversity of the U.S. food industry.
“One of my best friend’s dad was the chef, and I spent a lot of time in the back of the house watching the staff cook,” Mora said.
“I loved the environment, the adrenaline, the pace and flavors. Within time I had learned almost every position in the front of the house, then I began to cook and I loved it. I was already determined and knew that being a chef was going to be my life.”
In 2009, he moved to Santa Fe, where he studied in a culinary arts program and learned about Southwest cuisine and the “delicious idiosyncrasies” of northern New Mexico dishes.
He worked in a variety of restaurants, including Max’s, with Chef Mark Connel, who cooked professionally in Italy and then the three-Michelin-starred French Laundry in Napa; Arroyo Vino; Las Campanas; and Tapas Kitchen for smallbites.
“Every chef I have worked with has been a mentor in some way and I have learned from them, the good and the bad,” he said, noting as an example Chef Connel, a friend and mentor who recently opened Parc Aspen in Colorado.
Mora followed with stints in Arizona at Copa Café in Flagstaff and Mariposa in Sedona.
“I learned more about indigenous ingredients of Arizona and high desert flavors,” he recalled. “We enjoyed foraging lobster mushrooms in the Snowbowl area, wild herbs and fruit.” Today he continues to forage, hike and seek out hot springs in his free time.
His future wife, Colorado native Lisa Graf, also worked at the Arroyo Vino restaurant. They decided to move to the Valley five years ago as her parents were living in Mesa.
For a while, he worked at The Boulders Resort in Carefree and was sous chef at Palo Verde and chef de cuisine at the Spotted Donkey. There he learned from Executive Chef Brian Archibald, now heading the Regional French kitchen at Francine in the Scottsdale Fashion Mall.
The pastry chef at Ghost Ranch AZ, Lisa specializes in savage tarts and freak shakes. Her daughter, Sevani, named for the entertainer, is a violinist and a clay artist apprentice at the Mesa Arts Center.
David Chamberlin opened Ghost Ranch AZ about five years ago and closed it for a year during the pandemic. His brother, Aaron Chamberlin, debuted the St. Francis in downtown Phoenix and the Tempe and Phoenix Public Market Cafés.
He also owns Good Things Coming, also in Arizona.
Leading the Ghost Ranch house and kitchen staff of about 30 is Karmen Flores, the general manager.
Mora cooks because cooking is artistry and a way of caring for loved ones and restaurant guests.
“I think you will enjoy our old flavors and spices, our amazing environment and how close and personal we are to our guests,” he said.
Ghost Ranch AZ is open Mon. 3–9 p.m.; Tues.–Sat.: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; and Sun.: 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Information: ghostranchaz.com.