Jazz is back in a big way in Chandler this month – both online and in-person – in April, which also happens to be National Jazz Month.
In a certain sign of spring – and the apparent slowing down of COVID-19 – the annual Chandler Jazz Festival is returning to downtown with live performances.
“After the past year we’ve all experienced, who’s ready to be outdoors to groove to the sounds of soulful jazz?” a spokesman for the organizers asked in announcing that the popular 22-year-old festival will be presented both in person and online April 8–10.
Adding to the jazz infusion are performances at the Downtown Chandler Farmers Market 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday in April at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West, 3 S. Arizona Ave.
The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership has a line-up of performers that includes: April 10, Stan Sorenson; April 17, Luis Martinez; and April 24, Eric Bart.
Meanwhile, Chandler Center for the Arts is presenting an online-only concert by singer-pianist Kandance Springs on April 8.
The performance is part of the center’s CCA Anwhere series, which also will present the world-renown a cappella group Naturally 7 on April 18.
The free Chandler Jazz Festival will take place at four open areas – Crust, Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West, Saba’s Western Wear, Sibley’s West – as well as the nearby Vision Gallery.
Attendees can stroll through the Downtown while enjoying lively musical performances during the afternoon or evening hours. They also can bring a blanket or lawn chair, grab a meal at one of Chandler’s eateries and dine in the park while taking in the smooth sounds of live jazz performances.
Live performances will be presented by Mike Ozuna Trio, Pete Pancrazi and Todd Johnson, Beth Lederman & Jazz Con Alma, WildeP’lay, Trio Maxo, The Gaines Brothers, Charlie Smith and the Claudia Bloom Trio.
The live lineup for these performers is at chandleraz.gov/special-events. Jazz festival hours are: 5–8 p.m. April 8; 5–8 p.m. April 9; and 3–5 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. April 10.
On April 8 at 7 p.m., the Chandler Center for the Arts is offering a free concert by Nashville-born artist Kandace Springs, who is known for her smoky voice that sounds like it is channeling Sade and her expressive mastery of the piano.
Get ready to be immersed in a swirl of classical composition that sits in a quiet storm of cool jazz, blended with hip-hop swing. And, music with a tropical warmth, soulful depth and earthen groove that will have you closing your eyes and swaying to the music with satisfaction and agreeing to all that she sings.
People can tune into her at chandlercenter.org/events/cca-anywhere-
kandace-springs
The Chandler Center is offering a deal for the 7 p.m. April 17 concert by Naturally 7. Early birds can buy a ticket for $15 by April 4. After Easter, tickets are $20.
Naturally 7 transforms their voices into actual human instruments, producing music of any genre.
Their vocal choreography is so perfectly interwoven that they compelled the musical maestro himself, Quincy Jones, to declare them, “The best a cappella group in the world.”
Following the concert, a special Q & A with the group will be held. Tickets can be purchased at chandleraz.gov/explore/special-events/cca-anywhere-naturally-7.
For other venues with live performances, go to downtownchandler.org.
The 22nd Annual Chandler Jazz Festival is presented by the City of Chandler, in partnership with the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership and the Chandler Center for the Arts.