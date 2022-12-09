The cats are coming back.
No, fortunately it’s not the disastrous movie rendition of the Broadway musical – or even a musical – but the real thing.
The 29th annual Cat Fanciers Association’s car show is coming back next Saturday and Sunday to the Mesa Convention Center.
Arizona’s largest all breed cat show, dubbed “It’s Feline A Lot Like Christmas,” is hosted by Phoenix Feline Fanciers, a club of The Cat Fanciers’ Assoc. Inc., and will also include an adoption center sponsored by All About Animals AZ Rescue.
Over 40 distinct breeds of cats will be on hand for observers to watch, from the lean and swanky Siamese, the charmingly “naked” Sphynx, the intoxicating Abyssinian, the giant Maine Coons, and the extravagantly groomed Persians.
They also will be competing in eight judging rings for awards like Best in Show and Top Household Pet in Show.
The family-friendly event features both pedigreed and household pets.
For cat owners who aren’t in the competition, a “supermarket” of cat supplies and gifts will be available from a myriad of vendors, including unique clothing, artifacts, jewelry, specialty foods and toys as well as top-of-the-line cat furniture. There will be a raffle and book sale as well.
And contestants will be competing in a kitty costume contest and another for best decorated holiday cage.
All About Animals AZ Rescue has been the only rescue partner for 12 years with Phoenix Feline Fanciers to facilitate all adoptions of purebred cats that have completed their showing career. Adoption fees are from $30-$900 and all the proceeds go to the rescue. Over 50 cats and kittens will be up for adoption, including: Abyssinian, Oriental Shorthair. Siamese, Persian, Ocicat, Manx and Savannah.
The show runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the convention center, 263 N. Center St. Building C, Mesa and parking is free.
Tickets are $12 adults; $10 seniors/military; $7 for children 3-12 accompanied by an adult, under 3 free,
A family pack is also available for two adults and two children under 12 for $28.
Family 4-pack $28 (2 adults, 2 children 3-12). Information: phxfeline.com, which includes a $1 off coupon on adult admission.