Two East Valley residents have titles on the Grand Canyon University Worship Arts Program’s seventh album, “Canyon Worship 2022.
All 11 new songs which were written and performed by GCU students and recorded in the its state-of-the-art recording studio.
Eric Johnson, GCU recording studio manager, called the album “an eclectic blend of praise and introspection marked by thought-provoking ideas and passionate worship for our Creator.”
Colter Bonaroti of Gibert helped write and record the song “Sometimes” and “The Real Thing” along with three other students.
Nicole Swartz of Mesa wrote a recorded the song “Dry Bones.”
Worship Arts Director Randall Downs said all the songs “speak to the goodness and faithfulness of God.”
The album is available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.
Bonaroti, a Highland High School alumnus and GCU senior, has played piano for 13 years, drumset for eight and has been singing and writing songs for four years.
“I got into music when I started learning piano at 8 years old and became fascinated by playing piano by ear without realizing perfect pitch was something special until later in life,” he said.
He said he wrote his song for the album with his fellow students to show “the Christ-centered fellowship we had found with one another, as well as many other awesome people who have shown us that freedom comes through full surrender to Jesus.
“We aren’t meant to write our own story, but rather listen to the incredible roles God has in store for us to play in His story,” said Bonaroti, who hopes to join a church worship team after graduation.
Swartz, who was homeschooled until college, is also a GCU senior and attribtues her interest in music to her parents, who she said “are both incredibly accomplished musicians.”
She started learning piano at age 5 and said she has “always enjoyed the community aspect of music because of its deep connection to family and being at home.”
“College is when I really started to write music and it has been an incredible journey,” said Swartz, who also plays guitar.
She said her son is “a prayer in my life and my family’s life that God would do a new work and bring breakthrough.
“I knew the season of work I was in was part of a great harvest in the season I am in now,” she said. “God was faithful to me every step of my journey through college and I am beyond grateful for how he has provided for me and made me new.
“‘Dry Bones’ in many ways is a plea to God, but it is also a declaration of God’s character,” she added. “When we pray we know God has already come through and will provide for us.”
A worship leader at One Life Church, Nicole also had a song on last year’s GCU Worship Program album titled “In the Waiting.”
Information: gcu.edu.