Friends for Life, a registered nonprofit, no-kill shelter located in Gilbert has teamed up with Camp Bow Wow to host its annual Microchip-a-Thon 9 a.m.-=noon Saturday, May 14, at its new adoption center, 952 W. Melody Ave. in Gilbert.
The community-wide event is offered to pet owners whose cat or dog needs to be microchipped. They will also be offering free DHPP vaccines for any dog who needs one.
DGPP is the vaccine for canine distemper, which is highly contagious and causes death in 50% of adult dogs and 80% of puppies. According to Friends for Life, those who do survive often have neurological conditions.
“Last year we were able to chip over 100 cats and dogs, in addition to vaccinating those dogs who needed the DHPP vaccine. This event allows us to give back to the community who has supported us for all these years, and we take great pride in being able to offer these services for free for those who might not be able to otherwise afford it,” said Barb Savoy, board member and spokeswoman for Friends for Life.
Shots and microchipping are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Friends for Life Animal Sanctuary is a registered nonprofit no-kill, volunteer-based organization that focuses on rescuing stray animals from off the streets and the rural desert areas of Arizona.
It provides medical attention and care for the animals and actively seeks adoptive families. It is an Arizona corporation with 501 (c)(3) status; tax no. 86-0726443.
Information: 480-497-8296 or info@azfriends.org.