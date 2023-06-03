Three Gilbert students won a free ride to one of the state’s three public universities through a prestigious Flynn Scholarship.
Basha High senior Cameron Bautista, Hamilton High senior Carol Chen and BASIS Mesa senior Elizabeth Ghartley are three of the 20 students selected this year for the award.
The merit-based award covers full tuition, mandatory fees, housing, two study-abroad experiences and meals at one of the three state universities. The package is valued at over $130,000, according to the Flinn Foundation.
Winners typically rank in the top 5% of their graduating class and show leadership in a variety of extracurricular activities both at school and in their communities.
The following are responses by the three students to Gilbert Sun News’ questions.
Cameron Bautista
Q: What are some of your clubs/hobbies/activities/volunteer work?
A: I am the lead drum major of the Basha Bear Regiment marching band, president of the Asian Cultural Ethics Club, AMEA All-State Band euphonium player, National Honors Society member, and Mock Trial team member.
Before the pandemic, I also used to serve as a third-degree black belt and instructor of Taekwondo but had to leave during quarantine.
This past year, I worked with nonprofits Living Unified for Change in Arizona, Activate 48, and UnidosUS, in addition to the company Lyft, to provide Arizonans free and discounted rides to the polls during the General Election.
Although it may seem like I had a lot on my plate, I loved being able to help those around me and serve in leadership positions in numerous clubs and activities.
Q: Which state university do you plan to attend?
A: I plan to attend Arizona State University. Through Flinn, I actually had the opportunity to meet with professors about my specific areas of interest and have academic conversations with them, which inspired me to go to ASU and pursue these interests.
Q: What is your planned major/career goal and why?
A:I plan to major in mathematics to become either a high school teacher or a college professor. From a young age, I always loved mathematics; the manipulation of numbers and equations seemed like a puzzle to me.
With my experience as a martial arts instructor, I found my passion for teaching and helping my students learn and grow. In the future, I plan to combine these passions and become a math teacher.
Q: Who is your role model and why?
A: My role model is my AP Human Geography and AP U.S. History teacher, Mr. (Arlie) Hunt. Not only did he teach me to expand my view of the world and open my eyes to different perspectives but he also taught me to take time for myself and allow myself to feel emotions.
In the future, I want to become a teacher like Mr. Hunt – someone who truly cares about his students and has his door open for whoever needs it.
Q: Name an academic/personal achievement you are most proud of and why.
A: Outside of being named a Flinn Scholar, I’m most proud of my role as lead drum major in the marching band. As drum major, I was able to interact with all members of the ensemble, forming so many meaningful connections and acting as a role model for those in the band.
I was also responsible for ensuring that rehearsals ran smoothly and helping members who needed assistance with playing their instrument or marching on the field. And, at the end of the season, we got first place in the state in our Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association competition circuit.
Q: What advice would you give to other students hoping to achieve the same academic excellence?
A:To any students hoping to achieve the same academic excellence: allow yourselves to take breaks and make mistakes. All of my achievements have been paired with hangouts with friends, naps and hundreds of mistakes. Throughout my time in high school, I allowed myself to have fun, enjoy myself and relax while also maintaining academic drive and rigor.
Carol Chen
Q: What are some of your clubs/hobbies/activities/volunteer work?
A: At school, I am the president of Science Olympiad, president of Crochet Club, and president of UNICEF. Outside of school, I am one of the presidents of the Phoenix branch of The Alliance of Youth Leaders in the United States (AYLUS), which is devoted to improving our local community through volunteerism.
Within AYLUS, I have been working on the Heart Pillow Initiative, which focuses on making heart pillows for post-operative patients in the ICU department. On the weekends, I teach seventh grade math at the AZ Hope Chinese School. I have also done research with various university laboratories the last couple of years, including the KEYS internship program at the University of Arizona last summer.
Outside of academics, I am an avid artist, and I have competed and won in multiple state- and national-level art competitions.
Q: Which state university do you plan to attend and why did you pick it?
A: I plan to attend the University of Arizona. Last summer, I did the seven-week Keep Engaging Youth In Science (KEYS) Internship at the University of Arizona, and I fell in love with the campus. I had a really good experience working with my laboratory, and I hope to continue researching as a college student.
Q: What is your planned major/career goal and why?
A: I intend on studying neuroscience as a pre-medical student. Because some of my family members and close friends have serious medical conditions, I have seen how doctors can offer comfort in a time of distress, and I hope to also have a direct impact on patients’ lives as a future physician.
I picked neuroscience as my major because I am fascinated by the brain as they hold the essence of every person, and I hope to learn more about me and others through science. This year, I did research with Dr. Cheryl Conrad’s Behavioral Neuroscience laboratory, and loved the work her lab was doing.
Q: Who is your role model and why?
A: My role model is my father because he inspires me to better myself everyday. My father grew up in an impoverished, rural village in China, and at first, he did not take education seriously. However, in high school, he decided to change and worked hard to get into university to study electrical engineering.
His story of using education to improve his and his family’s lives inspires me to work hard and never give up.
Q: Name an academic/personal achievement you are most proud of and why.
A: I am most proud of being awarded the Flinn Scholarship. Because the scholarship is super competitive, I never would have thought I would even have a chance back when I submitted the application.
Q: What advice would you give to other students hoping to achieve the same academic excellence?
A: My biggest piece of advice for applications is to start the process early, especially because the Flinn Scholarship application is quite lengthy.
More generally, I would recommend students to have an open-mind and take advantage of every opportunity during high school, especially if they do not have an idea of what career they want to pursue.
Elizabeth Ghartley
Q: What are some of your clubs/hobbies/activities/volunteer work?
A: My hobbies include track and field, volleyball, weightlifting, crocheting, and reading. I am the National Honor Society president at my school, so in the past year I have been involved in organizing multiple volunteering events for students at my school.
Q: Which state university do you plan to attend and why did you pick it?
A: I’ve chosen to attend the University of Arizona. Of all of the state universities, this one most aligns with my interests and goals.
Q: What is your planned major/career goal and why?
A: I’m planning on majoring in biomedical engineering. It seems to me that engineering is the best way to improve my problem-solving skills and apply my interests in STEM. Also, biomedical engineering would help me pursue medicine while also exploring other facets of science.
Q: Who is your role model and why?
A: Marie Curie is my role model and my hero. She made astounding contributions to science. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, and s the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two scientific fields.