I believe in Putting Students First. What does this mean? That the education of our children should always be Gilbert Public Schools’ top priority.
Strong schools are vital to our community, and in this important work of educating our children, people are our greatest asset. Parents should be heard. Teachers and staff should be supported. Administrators should be empowered to execute their vision.
And above all, when making every decision, we should be asking “Is this good for students?”–because our schools only exist to educate them. Without children to teach, we would have no teachers, buildings, or textbooks. In short, our whole community benefits when we Put Students First.
Putting Students First allows us to partner as parents and educators, working together for the best outcome for each student as we solicit and consider feedback from all stakeholders.
It helps us draw the line between our job of educating children and the parent’s responsibility of raising them, giving us a clear guideline of how to build consensus of what to teach and what not to teach.
It reminds us that we are here for all students; that our stewardship extends to every child who walks through our doors.
Putting Students First ensures we hire and support excellent teachers and staff, recognizing their daily impact on our children. It encourages us to value our educators by compensating them well, protecting instructional time, and providing them with robust curricula and proper training.
Putting Students First helps us prioritize our spending, ensuring most of our funds go into the classroom.
In addition, it reminds us to continue building community trust, as we are mindful of our responsibility to be transparent and fiscally responsible to our families and taxpayers.
Putting Students First ensures every decision we make is good for students; that we utilize fair and transparent processes that involve all stakeholders.
It helps us to ask the right questions. For example, “Will this program benefit our students? How will this policy impact student learning? Are students exhibiting learning growth with this curriculum? Is this employee acting in the best interest of the students?”
Our schools do a lot of good things besides educating our children. They employ educators, bus drivers, and cafeteria workers. They bring people together to socialize and connect. They help build our community by attracting families and businesses looking for good schools.
But if we put our students first, these other benefits will naturally follow.
Putting Students First will provide the direction we need to become the premier district in the state. So join me in Putting Students First!