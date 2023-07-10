By all accounts, a powerful voice was stilled forever in 2016 when Keli May Rutledge died in a head-on collision with a drunk driver not far from her Gilbert home.
Then 18 years old, she seemed on her way to what might have been a brilliant singing career.
Four years before her death, an East Valley Tribune raved about how the then-Higley High sophomore “belted out” a soul-stirring version of the National Anthem.
Not long before she died, Keli had won the annual Proof is in the Pudding contest sponsored by the Alice Cooper Solid Rock Foundation when a car crash.
"The first time I heard Keli Rutledge sing I was stunned by her gift and talent,” said Randy Spencer, who oversees the Proof is in the Pudding contest, when he posted a YouTube clip of her performance, one of many accolades she garnered in the Valley music scene. “Everyone around me at Solid Rock was overwhelmingly impressed by her God-given ability to sing.”
For the third consecutive year, her parents, Warren and Cynthia Rutledge, are again offering a scholarship through the Keli May Foundation, which they founded in 2017 “in honor of their daughter’s memory and passion for loving people.”
The foundation says its mission “is to intentionally connect to young people by loving them where they are and while helping them transition into adulthood.”
The Rutledges said they envision “a place where young people ages 17 to 21 can receive temporary housing, experience the presence of Christ and develop a community of lasting relationships while preparing for independence.”
“The music scholarship was created to support talented musicians in the Valley who are making a positive impact in their community through music in honor of” Keli, a foundation spokeswoman said.
Three recipients will receive a cash award intended to go towards music education and equipment costs. Interested parties have until July 14 to enter and winners will be announced on July 29, Keli's birthday.
Information: kelimayfoundation.org.