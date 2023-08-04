The school year has barely begun but a Williams Field High School senior already has notched a pretty impressive accomplishment.
William Robinson scored a perfect 36 on the ACT test that he and thousands of other high school juniors took earlier this year.
That score is exceptionally rare for kids who take ACT, the most widely used test used by colleges and universities to assess an applicant’s academic preparedness and proficiency in math, English Language Arts and science.
In 2022, the latest available data, less than 1% of all juniors who took the test that year earned the top score, according to AC T spokeswoman Allie Ciaramella.
That translated into 3,376 out of 1.34 million juniors across the country and of those top scorers, only 56 scored 36 in 2022, she said.
William, 17, the son of Peter and Angela Robinson of Gilbert, hasn’t settled on a college or university, though it’s pretty early for most seniors to do that, anyway.
Asked how he reacted when he heard his score put him in an elite academic category, William replied:
“I was surprised and very, very excited.”
He said he’s “researching and will be applying to a variety of great engineering colleges here in Arizona and across the country.”
He may find those colleges searching for him.
“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school.
“Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas,” Ciaramella noted.
With a love for “anything math-related,” William has been a Higley Unified student since he began his academic journey.
His mother calls him a “highly motivated, intelligent and kind individual” and also thinks his success is a testament to the effectiveness and dedication of all the teachers who have helped him.
William was president of the Williams Field High School Robotics Club last year but doesn’t spend all his time in studies.
He’s also a second-degree black belt in karate and works as a local karate instructor.
At this stage in life, William said he is thinking of a career in mechanical engineering with a specialty in robotics.
As for the ACT battery of tests, he said he didn’t prepare in any special way.
“I reviewed some ACT study guides my teachers gave me,” he said, “but that was about it.”