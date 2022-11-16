People will have a chance to help a Gilbert horse rescue and meet a local girl who is among the world’s youngest female authors at Wildhorse Ranch’s annual bake sale and boutique.
The event will be held 10 .m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Wildhorse Ranch at 11811 S. Lindsay Rad, Gilbert. Overflow parking is five minutes away at the CVS on the northeast corner of Lindsay and E. Warner roads, though handicapped parking is available at the ranch.
While learning more about Wildhorse’s mission and choosing from what the rescue promises will be “delectable goodies” and the wares of local vendors, people also can meet Kyra Mishra, who at age 6 ½ published a book titled “Kids, Horses and Apples: Come Join My Horsey Fun” earlier this year.
Kyra, who received an appreciation letter from The World Book of Records in London for publishing a book at such a young age, “has been contributing in kind and monetarily towards horse rescue organizations; following the book sales on Amazon and during her book signing at Barnes & Noble,” said her mother, Isha Mishra.
Kyra will have a table at the bake sale, selling autographed copies of her book, with proceeds going to Wildhorse Rescue.
Kyra has been supporting a horse named Dewey at Wildhorse Rescue. Dewey is a 6-year- old thoroughbred racehorse that won first place at Turf Grand prix and $10,000 in prize winnings but then lost his vision in an accident.
“His owner abandoned him and sold him to an auction house for a kill pen,” Isha said, “but then, Wildhorse rescued him and he is now very healthy and well taken care of.”
She added that her daughter even wrote a poem about Dewey, which attendees at the bake sale can see.
Kyra’s book is based on her experiences as a 4-year-old with a horse named Cowboy, the first one she ever rode.
“He’s a grumpy horse and everybody told me to stay away from him,” Kyra recalled.
But remembering her mother’s advice to trust her instincts, Kyra did trust the horse and the two became fast friends.
“They were good for each other,” Isha said in an interview several months ago. “She would give apples to Cowboy and he started recognizing her and started neighing. They just connected.”
Kyra’s primary interest since becoming a published author is seeing her book raise money for horse rescues.
“I thought that abandoned horse needed help,” Kyra said. “And I wanted to share my story with lots of kids.”
The book has been getting kudos, with mostly five-star ratings on Amazon.
“What an excellent book. Bless this girl for writing it,” one customer noted while another wrote, “It is educational and inspiring book for children, especially for those children and parents who love animals.”
Another wrote, “Amazing book for young children. Inspiring, educative and fun! My 8-year-old enjoyed reading this book. Excellent book with a great story and very educative!”
The title for the youngest to publish a book belongs to a British girl, who was 5 years and 211 days old, according to Guinness World Records. The youngest boy to achieve that distinction was 4 years and 356 days old.
Kyra put pen to paper in 2021 as a kindergartener and wrote the book in bits and pieces, taking one to two weeks to accomplish her task. She’s dedicated the book to sister, Amaira, who’s soon turning 4 months old.
The book is available in paperback and on Kindle on amazon.com and is available at Barnes & Noble.