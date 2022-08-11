Transportation, whether by foot or automobile, is often taken for granted. But for Eric Johnson, it’s literally a luxury he can’t afford.
The 55-year-old Gilbert resident is asking the community to help him get a wheelchair-accessible van by donating to his GoFundMe.
Bound to a wheelchair by muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass, Johnson has steadily lost more and more mobility.
He now is unable to stand, has lost hand function and has become significantly ventilator-dependent.
For the past five years, Johnson has rarely been able to leave his home — not because he didn’t want to, but because he couldn’t.
“It got to the point where I couldn’t get in and out of my van anymore, and my wife couldn’t physically lift me,” the California-native said.
Johnson needs a wheelchair-accessible van. Without a vehicle that can handle his wheelchair and equipment, his transportation is severely limited. Financially, he is unable to do this on his own.
So, he is asking the community to help him get out and be an active member of society again with whatever time he has left.
“Just because you’re disabled, doesn’t mean you still can’t contribute to the community,” Johnson said. “You can still play a part.”
Johnson wants to get back to doing what he loves most: volunteering.
Though Johnson has been physically limited most of his life — he’d been on the operating table 29 times before the age of 6 — he has spent it in service to others.
On top of being a committed and an involved father to his two children, Johnson participated in volunteer positions while he worked full time.
“I would love to be able to volunteer again, even if it was only for a few hours,” he said.
By the time he was 21, Johnson was trained in six computer languages. Up until moving to Arizona in 2001, he worked in California as an automation test engineer for several companies, including: Sony Electronics, SAIC, ODS Networks, Hewlett-Packard, Websense and Sempra.
When he wasn’t working, he was volunteering.
“I loved every minute of it,” he said. “If I could do it again, I would.”
Johnson was an active participant in a children’s camp for over two decades, volunteering in outdoor education, leading discussions and more. He also worked for the San Diego County Red Cross Disaster Services, where he would be dispatched by the fire department via Red Cross to assist families displaced by disasters and provide them with food, shelter and clothing.
He then became an American Red Cross governmental liaison officer, which required him to be on call 24/7 with responsibilities ranging from opening and running shelters, or assisting the police and fire department at the Incident Command Center.
In Arizona, Johnson served as a state legislative liaison and volunteer hearing officer (judge) at the Maricopa County Justice Courts. In just nine years, he heard approximately 400 small claims cases.
The list of volunteer positions and ways in which Johnson has supported his community goes on and on.
However, as Johnson’s muscular dystrophy advanced and his mobility consequently worsened, he was unable to continue these activities.
A wheelchair-accessible van would allow Johnson to further make a difference in the lives of others.
“Though he is severely weakened and physically limited, the zest to be active in life and to be around others is still very strong,” wrote Johnson’s wife, Jacquetta, in their GoFundMe description.
Besides volunteering, Johnson wants to do another thing that many of us take for granted — spend time with family.
“I’d like to get out and go on a date with my wife,” he said. “I’d like to be able to go to dinner with my kids. I want to go do things with my kids again. They’ve done a lot of things with mom that dad hasn’t been able to.”
Johnson has given his life to the community. This time, he’s asking the community to give a little back.
“I want to be a part of the community again,” he said. “That’s what I enjoy. My whole life has been service. People tell me, ‘You’ve lived so many lives.’ And I’m so glad that I did.”
To help Johnson afford a wheelchair-accessible van, donate at gofundme.com by searching with the words “wheelchair van freedom for Eric.”