Arizona veterans have a new information source thanks to a video series launched recently by the City of Scottsdale.
“VeteransAZ” is a fast-paced 30-minute program featuring veteran profiles, interviews and news nuggets geared to the state’s veterans community.
The program is an initiative of Scottsdale’s Veterans Advisory Commission, which is tasked with providing information and education about veterans and veteran programs and services.
While it may originate in Scottsdale, the scope of the video program is geared to extend beyond city boundaries.
“We’re going to use the show to showcase veterans program throughout the state,” said Kelly Corsette, the city’s communications and public affairs director. Corsette is a Navy veteran and is the staff liaison to the Veterans Advisory Commission.
Although out only a few weeks, Scottsdale’s video program has already been picked up by six other municipal television stations, spanning a region from Casa Grande to Show Low. The program is also being distributed as a podcast.
The first episode served up an eclectic mix focused on individuals who served in the Vietnam War.
It featured interviews with Scottsdale resident Mike Burns, a Marine infantry captain during the war, and Anthem resident Tom Kirk, an Air Force captain who spent more than five years in a Vietnamese POW camp after his jet was shot down.
The debut program also featured a profile of Winslow native Jay Vargas, a Marine veteran who received the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War. You can watch the video at ScottsdaleAZ.gov/veterans.
The city’s veterans web page also features a news feed, a veterans resource guide and a list of veterans organizations.
Corsette said if you have topic ideas for future episodes of VeteransAZ you can email him at KCorsette@ScottsdaleAZ.gov
Scholarships honor fallen
Marine firefighters
The Hotshot firefighters who perished in 2013 fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire shared a special bond. Three of their members were part of another brotherhood. Jesse Steed, Travis Turbyfill and William Warneke were all U.S. Marine veterans.
The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation seeks to honor those men and is launching a campaign to establish three Honorary Scholarships in their name.
The Scholarship Foundation is the nation’s oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to military children.
The foundation invites community members to pay tribute to Steed, Turbyfill and Warneke by donating to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation’s Granite Mountain Hotshots Honorary Scholarship Fund.
Any amount is welcome and 100 percent of all funds contributed will be restricted to the Granite Mountain Hotshots Honorary Scholarship Fund. To make a donation, click on the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Arizona Campaign landing page: mcsf.org/arizonacampaign
In the drop-down menu select “Granite Mountain Hotshots Honorary Scholarship Fund.”
For more information, contact Barb Witten at barb.witten@datocwitten.com or 443-454-5996.
Serving their country
Mesa’s Jacob Swisher is an Air Force staff sergeant serving with the 88th Security Forces Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. His duties include providing base defense, as well as providing law enforcement on the installation.
***
Mesa’s Ahiriana Campuzano is a corporal in the Marine Corps serving as an embarkation specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 3.
He recently participated in an exercise to test a “fight now” force to seize and defend key maritime terrain around Okinawa, Japan.
Campuzano’s unit is based in Okinawa and is part of the III Marine Expeditionary Force’s logistics and combat service support operations.