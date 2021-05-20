Duane Roen has an addiction he wants everyone to know about.
The dean of the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at Arizona State University, he heads its Project for Writing and Recording Family History – and loves to impart his interest to others by presenting workshops on the topic.
“I think it’s important to learn about our individual heritage,” said the Tempe resident. “I think it’s important to remember who our ancestors were and not forget them.”
The public may attend one of his free workshops titled “Making Your Own Family History” 10:30-noon May 22 at HD SOUTH Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum in downtown Gilbert. Roen will discuss keeping a diary to record and reflect on daily activities.
The seeds of his passion were sown when he was a teenager and he found in his grandparents’ attic in River Falls, Wisconsin, the Norwegian family’s Bible.
He saw that the inside cover listed his grandfather, his great grandparents and their siblings.
The Norwegian spelling of his name is Raaen, a farm name meaning “rapidly running water.” (The name became Americanized to Roen in the late 19th century.)
His curiosity was sparked by the Bible, which he still has, and sparked a lifetime attachment to searching out information about his ancestors.
But his interest is not limited just to his family. Roen wants to listen to others’ stories as well.
“One of the things I love about these workshops is that I get to hear so many fantastic stories about people and their families because, in most of these workshops, we talk a little bit about writing and we write and we hear what we wrote,” he said.
“I’m so lucky to be able to hear all these wonderful stories.”
In the 1660s, British civil servant Samuel Pepys kept a daily diary for a decade. Today, along with his letters, it is one of the best sources of information about the people, places and things of that time.
But Roen went even further.
Along with his wife Maureen Roen, a publicist at Arizona State University, he began a daily journal in the 1970s and continues to the day.
“If you do family history research, you’ve got lots of names, lots of dates and lots of places but you don’t have any stories oftentimes,” he noted. “My wife and I, we were determined we would leave stories. We’ve written in our family journal every day since October of 1978 and we’ve not yet missed a day.”
Together, they have written more than 16,000 pages as they have captured family stories to pass down to future generations.
“The biggest thing is to do something every single day of your life,” he said. “If you set a goal of writing 250 words a day about your family and its history, if you do that, pretty soon you’re going to have a lot of material.
“The other thing is to share what you write about family with other family members so that they can learn from it, they can add to it,” he said.
“You get a richer story that way,” he added.
Roen’s personal family database lists about 33,000 ancestors. These databases may be kept personal or shared with other families.
Some create family trees, where information about living individuals is kept confidential.
Part detective and part researcher, Roen’s long delving into his family’s history has not been without surprises.
Some of his ancestors were known well enough to have books written about them: an ancestor, artist Jasper Cropsey, was an artist in the Hudson River area; Duryea Brothers were automobile makers who lived around 1900; and a fourth cousin three times removed named Nel Cropsey was the subject of a book on her mysterious death in 1900 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Another factor of family history research is the discovery of rich cultural material.
Hence, one of his workshops pertains to how to weave cultural history into writing so people get a better understanding of what their ancestors experienced.
An example is his great-grandfather’s cousin, who fought in the U.S. Civil War on the Union flag and got captured in 1863 at the Battle Chickamauga. He was jailed in Andersonville prison camp in Georgia, where he died on June 30, 1864.
An internet search of the prison camp yields many books and websites, Roen said.
“I can find his grave online, so I know pretty well what his daily life was like in Andersonville, even though he didn’t leave a journal or letters or diary. I think it’s a great tool for learning about history in general to study your family history,” Roen said.
To those interested in starting out recording their stories, Roen’s first bit of advice is to start early for best results.
“Start today,” he said. “The ideal is to start young in your life as you possibly can. If you start when you’re 10 years old, it’s more likely that your grandparents or even your great-grandparents are alive.”
“Talk to your grandparents and great-grandparents a lot. If you want to make it easier, do an audio recording or video recording. Do a Zoom session and record it. Those things will be absolutely priceless to you later in life.”
Sadly, most people wait until they are retired to dig into their family history, he said, because later in life, they have time to devote to it and are also more curious about their ancestors.
But by that time, Roen said, their grandparents, parents and even siblings may not be around.
“Most people say ‘I wish that I had got interested in this earlier, I wish that I had asked my grandparents to tell stories when they were still alive,’” he said. “In some cases, they knew their great-grandparents when they were alive. In some cases, they really regret not asking them to tell those stories.”
Anyone in that situation may do well by attending the Gilbert workshop. Roen shares tips on how to begin leaving something for their descendants and it’s a good starting point.
“There are hundreds and thousands of different ways to write about the daily events in our lives and the lives of our family members,” he said. “If we picked up one of them every day and wrote about it, it wouldn’t take long to have a book’s worth of stories to share.”
The project that Roen heads at ASU offers courses on family history.
The program started at ASU Polytechnic in Mesa, where Roen is a vice provost, and works to strengthen the sense of community.
But almost all of his presentations are out in the community; at libraries, family history societies, genealogy clubs and similar other places.
He has worked extensively with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its family research libraries.
Roen points out that researching family history is a lifelong journey.
“It’s never done, and the earlier you start in life, the more you can get,” he said. “But it’s never too late.”
Details: hdsouth.org/programs.