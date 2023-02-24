Trilogy quilt and car shows slated Saturday

The Quilting Club at Trilogy at Power Ranch is ready with its colorful annual show.
This year, the Quilt Show and Country Store will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the 55+ community, 4369 East Village Parkway. Gilbert. Quilt prices range from $2-$175 and proceeds benefit area charities. Admission is free.
“There is joy in creating things for others, knowing that someone is benefitting from this while we have the camaraderie of sewing with others,” said Joanne Amico, club co-president.
Quilts on display include Linda Egner’s Arizona State Fair Blue Ribbon winner. In addition, there will be quilted kitchen items, infant and children’s apparel, linens and other offerings.
“Members generally have a large presence in the shows, but this year will be somewhat limited,” Amico said.
On-going renovations to the regular venue, the Trilogy Ballroom, are prompting the club to spread merchandise across several rooms and limit the number of quilts on show. Some merchandise will be set up outside.
Also scheduled Saturday is the car show that the Trilogy Community Association started running alongside the quilt show four years ago.
“We started this so the women could go to the quilt show and the men could go to the car show and they would both be happy,” said Robin Crawford, lifestyle director at Trilogy. “However, it seems the women like the car show as much as the men.”
This year’s showcase will include a 1929 Ford Model A Roadster, 1939 Graham Sharknose, 1948 Chevrolet Woodie Convertible and 1930 Ford Model A Coupe among the older models. Basking in a shiny new glow are a 2018 Ferrari 488 and a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C* Stingray Convertible.
DJ Laurence the Brit will play music from the 1950s-70s and the Tennis Club will sell hot dogs.
Creating the quilts is labor-intensive, but club members do not seem to mind.
Drawing from the 2,035 homes in the community, the club has an active membership pushing 60, plus 13 retired members known as “friends of quilters” who extend a hand now and then.
Many reside in Gilbert during the winter and leave for their home states in the summer but continue sewing there and bring the items back when they return.
“We sew all year round with full time Trilogy members, often in the air-conditioned San Tan room and studio working all summer,” Amico said.
Mondays are special.
“That’s charity sewing day, when we open a larger adjacent room to accommodate the active sewing group which is generally 15 to 20 members, with others layering quilts, using the longarm to quilt and possible others organizing upcoming projects or keeping the fabric organized,” Amico said.
Fabric and supplies are often donated, but purchased as needed.
“Members often share fabrics from their ‘stash’ and feel good about it,” Amico said. “At least twice a year, ladies fill up cars and head off to the charities with donations, vote on money to be given to other charities and feel so fulfilled knowing they had a part in making it all possible.”
Some of the benefitted charities are Sunshine Acres, Arizona Kids, Lutheran Social Services, New Life Pregnancy, Saint Mary’s Food Bank, Band of Angels, and TPR Foundation, which provides meals on wheels and lock boxes for houses with elderly residents.
Amico, who has shared her club president duties with Jean Perin for two years and with Linda Coll for a year earlier, said she has been quilting since she was 12.
She sewed clothes first for herself and then later for her children and grandchildren.
She began quilting with the Trilogy group about seven years ago, often learning new techniques.
“While there are obviously overlapping skills, I had to learn new techniques, experience how to organize fabric for a quilt and then the finishing of a quilt,” she said. “The club has a longarm quilting machine which I eagerly learned how to use. One day, someone brought in an embroidery machine and I jumped at the chance to learn it.”
Despite occasional nicked fingers and the constant need for more well-lit areas and updated eyeglasses, the women share a passion and drive to create.
Most work in the studio and then take their projects home to continue.
“At the end of the day, you can spend as much time and energy as you have and get back energy from the collective spirit of the group,” Amico said.
Trilogy Quilt Show and Country Store from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 and the Antique/Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A raffle for a quilt will take place at 2:30 p.m. and people do not need to be present to win. Admission is free to both events.