Gilbert author Lyle Hilfigure Jr. may not be around to meet his future grandchildren, but his legacy lives on through his new book, “Grandfather’s Tales.”
In 2018, Hilfigure was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy. MSA is a rare neurological disorder that affects involuntary functions like breathing and motor function, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“With MSA, you know what’s gonna happen at the end. I know that it’s eventually going to take me, and I have time to take care of my family. I have time to make sure I’m not forgotten,” Hilfigure said.
To make sure his current family and descendants have something to remember him by, Hilfigure set out to write “Grandfather’s Tales,” a collection of true stories from throughout his life.
Hilfigure, 60, and his wife Robin have been married 33 years and have raised three children. “She’s been very supportive of what I need as far as physical things, wheelchairs and that kind of thing,” he said.
Hilfigure said he has studied his own genealogy throughout his life and in the past few years found he “didn’t know my grandparents at all. I thought I did, I didn’t.”
Hilfigure said he may never connect with his grandchildren like he would have liked to with his own grandparents.
He wrote “Grandfather’s Tales” to make sure they don’t “lose each other,” and he is not forgotten over time.
Hilfigure said he wrote the book as a collection of short stories for a reason.
“I’ve found that through life, sometimes we have the time, sometimes we don’t. So the stories are written so each one stands alone.”
To edit the stories, Hilfigure enlisted the help of his oldest son, Chris Hilfigure, a fourth grade teacher at Power Ranch Elementary in Chandler.
Chris Hilfigure said he came up with the idea to have his father record his stories to be transcribed later.
He said it was “really cool to hear the stories,” and edit wording to “make it sound a little better, but still keep the message there.”
Chris transcribed about a third of the stories in the book, he said.
“He put a lot of heart into it,” Chris said. He said when they started the project, their goal was to “convey not just the story, but also have it written in the way that we would have told them. And I think that is what makes it so special.”
When Lyle Hilfigure Jr.’s father and cousin read the book, they commented “it’s like sitting with you across the table, listening to you tell these stories,” he said.
Lyle Hilfigure Jr. said if his future grandchildren learn anything from the book, he hopes they learn to “be yourself. Be the best you can be. That’s good enough for all of us.”
“Grandfather’s Tales” was published by Dorrance Publishing Company and can be purchased either as a physical copy or an E-book for $12 on the publisher’s website.