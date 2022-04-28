Gilbert Public Schools Secondary Art Show will be on display during May 3-17 at HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum.
Nearly 40 pieces of student created artwork will be showcased by students in grades 7-12. Pieces include paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics, and sculpture. For additional information visit the.gilbertschools.net. Gallery admission is included with paid museum admission.
HD SOUTH also has a series of informative programs for people of all ages lined up next month. Programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, botanists and scientists; experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with the community.
Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays. It is located in a building that opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913. It is the oldest building in Gilbert and is the town’s only one on the National Register of Historical Places.
Many of the educational programs are free, while some come with a small charge to cover materials. Information: hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless otherwise noted, registration is required for the one-time events at hdsouth.org. Programs are free unless otherwise noted.
HD SOUTH is located at 10 S. Gilbert Road and is open Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
EXHIBITS
17th Annual Art of Quilting Show
This special exhibit from the American Quilt Study Group includes more than 25 framed center/medallion quilts. The quilt show also features over 100 quilts by local artisans.
The “Art of Quilting” show will run through May 30.
Vintage Salt & Pepper Shaker Exhibit
On display from May 9-June13, vintage and antique salt and pepper shakers from HD SOUTH’s private collection have never been on display at one time.
This exhibit includes the whimsical and utilitarian.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
From 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 18, help save a life and register to donate blood. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Memorial Day 2022
The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. May 30 at Park University, 92 W. Vaughn Ave. The event is a collaboration between HD SOUTH, the Veteran’s Advisory Board, the Town of Gilbert and American Legion Post 39. The event will include a flag and wreath ceremony, the battlefield cross, the POW/MIA table, performance by a local area band, and remarks from local Gilbert dignitaries, including Mayor Brigette Peterson.
PROGRAMS
Monday Yoga With Ginger, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays.
Ginger Smith guides the class on relaxation techniques and muscle conditioning. She is a certified yoga and group fitness instructor, and her training includes restorative and yin flow, yoga and weights, and chair yoga.
Her classes incorporate movement, breathing, and emotional balance. Open to all levels. Bring own mat. Ages 16 and up. Non-members $5
Make Your Own Superhero, 6:30-8 p.m. May 3
Russ Kazmierczak, Phoenix cartoonist and self-publisher of the Amazing Arizona Comics, will lead participants through a workshop onthe evolution of superhero comics as an American medium. By the end of the workshop, participants will have designed their own superhero and will have the knowledge on how to self-publish their own comic book.
STEM Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon May 14
Local college professors and teachers will lead participants through science experiments that will allow kids to tie-dye their own t-shirts.
All supplies will be provided. Ages 6 and over. Cost: $3
History Of Button Making, 6:30-8 p.m May 17
Join local button collector Vicky Mayhall as she explains how buttons can take you through a journey across the world and back through history, art, and politics and show you how the button represented changing fashion and style through time.
Art Workshop With GVAL 10:30 a.m.-noon May 21
A member from GVAL will lead participants through new artistic techniques and making their own personal art projects. All supplies will be provided. Ages 10 and over.
Cost: $5
Movie Night at the Museum, 6 p.m. May 24
Each month HD SOUTH will show a movie in the Neely Community Room. Snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase. Movies will be rated from G to PG. Ages 5 and up. Attendance will be limited to 30 people.