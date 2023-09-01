A Gilbert woman who is president of the Desert Rivers Audubon Society has been name Volunteer of the Year by the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association.
Theona Vyvial was nominated for the prestigious award by the Gilbert Parks and Recreation Department.
“We’re excited because the parks department cited her work with Audubon in addition to her volunteer service to the town in nominating her for the award,” said Elizabeth Farquhar, a Desert Rivers spokeswoman. “This woman works tirelessly on behalf of birds and the environment – and still finds time to volunteer at the senior center.”
“She’s an excellent bird guide, especially for people who can’t tell a bird from a dragonfly,” Farquhar aid.
Vyvial is a longtime volunteer at AZCEND, the town’s senior center located in the Gilbert Community Center.
“When looking at the impressive list of Theona’s successes as a volunteer with the Desert Rivers Audubon Society, it is impossible not to acknowledge the incredible impacts of her ideas, love for conservationism, and educating her community on local bird species and bird safety,” said Tyler Smith, Gilbert’s recreation supervisor.
Longtime Desert Rivers member Gwen Grace said that “working with Theona has broadened my view to support the environment and birds by collaborating with other Audubon chapters, educating businesses and even bringing these issues to state representatives.”
Vyvial retired from her professional job managing histocompatibility and immunogenetics labs for Phoenix-area transplant programs in 2013.
Those last processed samples determine good tissue matches for organ donors. Vyvial also was an amateur paleontologist.
She started participating in activities at the Gilbert Senior Center, eventually volunteering in the lunch program twice a week and driving a 12-seat van taking seniors on field trips.
By the time public programs shut down due to the pandemic, she was giving more than 100 hours per year, and after COVID restrictions were lifted she resumed.
“I love being involved with AZCEND, its staff and other seniors,” Vyvialsaid.
Desert Rivers Audubon Society has been headquartered in Gilbert since its founding in 2006.
Vyvial’s interest in birds grew out of her hobby as an amateur paleontologist. That hobby led her to participate in a dig at Egg Mountain in Choteau, Montana, where fossils of dinosaur nests and juveniles provided the first strong evidence that dinosaurs exhibited complex behaviors such as feeding and caring for their young.
From that experience she became intrigued with the link between dinosaurs and birds.
Vyvial was soon an active Audubon Society member and bird walk leader. She served as Desert Rivers’ membership director, starting in 2017 before her election to president in 2021.
Under her leadership, the chapter has expanded its programs and has committed to hands-on conservation projects. At the start of her term the chapter transitioned its speaker series from eight monthly events per year to 12. At the same time, the chapter responded to the COVID crises by moving speakers to Zoom.
This broadened the chapter’s reach for both audience and speakers, and the Zoom meetings remain popular even though in-person programs have resumed at the Southeast Regional Library.
In an effort to nurture friendships among members, the chapter launched Birds & Brew Coffee Break, a monthly mid-week field trip to the Gilbert Riparian Preserve followed by coffee and a speaker at Coffee Rush on Val Vista Road.
Vyvial has also spearheaded a new conservation effort aimed at reducing the number of birds that die after flying into windows. Her enthusiasm led Desert Rivers to become the first chapter in the Valley to join the international Global Bird Rescue project, which annually collects data on bird strike deaths involving high rise buildings.
The following year the other metro Phoenix chapters joined in, forming a coalition that participated in the fall 2022 count. Desert Rivers teams are now organizing for this year’s GBR.
Knowing that 60% of bird strike deaths occur at low-rise buildings, the chapter also runs do-it-yourself workshops for residents to make attractive, inexpensive widow treatments that deter birds.
At the same time the chapter has continued to offer its free family bird walks at Gilbert Riparian Preserve and Veterans Oasis Park in Chandler and maintains a hummingbird habitat in Chandler.
These and other programs focus on the chapter’s mission to educate and inspire the community to protect birds, wildlife and their habitats.
The chapter has also grown because Vyvial actively seeks input.
“Theona is a great listener and always open to hear new ideas,” said member Carlota Thorne. “She is always inspiring and regardless of the tasks at hand never gives up or gives in.”
Smith added: “Theona has created an accessible way for community members to learn about nature and get involved. Her conservation efforts have helped promote Gilbert’s crown jewel for animal conservation, recreation, and Arizona ecology – The Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch.”
“It’s been a real challenge for me, but I enjoy it,” Vyvial said of her activities. “I like using my energy to get things done.”