Southeast Regional Library offers free programs for people of all ages. For a complete list of offerings visit mcldaz.org/southeast.
Southeast Regional Library, located at 775 N. Greenfield Road, Gilbert, is open to the public Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Here’s a look at next month’s offerings. Unless noted otherwise, registration required for some programs can be made at mcldaz.org/southeast or by calling 602-652-3000.
Oceans of Possibilities
(Through Aug. 1)
Pre-readers, school age, teens, and adults can participate in our annual Summer Reading Program to read books, collect points, and earn prizes. Enter your points online on a weekly basis to be entered to win drawing prizes, too. Secret code: newsinjuly
Family Dance Day
3:30-5:30 July 8
Caroline will teach common dances. People should wear sneakers and workout clothing. All ages.
Teen Crafter Hour, 6-7 p.m. July 12
Materials will be provided. Teens.
Gilbert Community Blood Drive
1:30-6:30 p.m. July 19
All healthy donors are urged to donate now; if you’ve had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 10 days, you are eligible to donate. Adults. Register at donors.Vitalant.org (Code: gilbert) Or call 1-877-25-Vital
Kid’s Crafternoon Book Club
2:30-3:30 p.m. July 13
Kids 8-12 should come prepared to talk about a book they read recently and create art projects that represent the book. School Age, tweens.
Historical Fiction Book Club
2-3 p.m. July 19
The book for July will be “As Bright as Heaven” by Susan Meissner. Adults.
Kid’s Craft Club
4-4:30 July 21
Join Caroline at the library to create an aquatic craft. All ages.
Thursday Night Film Club
6-8 p.m. July 21
General discussion may take place after film screenings, as time allows. Adults.
Explore the Night Sky
7:30-8:30 p.m. July 25
Learn about the night sky, followed by a short walk to the observatory. All ages.
Power Outages, Fires, Floods – Being Prepared
1:30-2:30 p.m. July 26
Learn simple strategies for getting prepared for emergencies. Reduce your vulnerability, feel more confident about the future by learning from an expert how to prepare for the next emergency. Josh Friedman, emergency management coordinator for Gilbert brings a wealth of experience, and will be able to answer your questions. Adults.
Mystery Book Discussion
2-3 p.m. July 28
Visit mcldaz.org for this month’s title. Adults.
Summer Paint Night
7-8:15 p.m. July 28
This evening of painting with acrylics is self-directed. All supplies will be provided. Adults, teens.