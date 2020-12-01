HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and an arts, culture and history center, has a full lineup of programs for this month.
The programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, health and wellness specialists, botanists and scientists – experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Originally opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913, HD SOUTH is the oldest building still standing in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historic Places. Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
The programs and events at HD SOUTH focus on six community pillars and are designed for all generations. These pillars include history, health & wellness, science, literature, art, and music.
To register, visit hdsouth.org/calendar. Unless noted otherwise, programs are free but registration is required. All participants will be required to wear facial coverings and adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
Art show’s in last days
The Gilbert Visual Art League’s seventh annual show is in its final days. A display of members’ works will run through Dec. 3 in Gallery 4 and some works can be purchased. Gallery 4 admission is free with paid museum admission. For current museum hours please visit our website at hdsouth.org.
Santa Claus Coming
On Saturday, Dec. 5, Santa Claus will be making his fourth annual visit to HD SOUTH. While in line, participants can see festive and joyous decorations, enjoy live entertainment and listen to merry music.
Children will not be allowed to sit on Santa’s lap, but they will be able to see him in his whimsical chair surrounded by delightful holiday-themed decor. They will be able to stand near the decorations and have their picture taken with Santa in the background.
All children are encouraged to bring their letter to Santa. With paid event admission, every child will receive a special goodie bag stuffed with toys and prizes. This is a timed and ticketed event with limited capacity and takes place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Facial coverings are required.
Tickets are $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child in your family or household. Accompanying adults and children under 2 do not need to purchase a ticket. All tickets must be purchased in advance, tickets will not be available at the door. To purchase tickets go to hdsouth.org/event/santa-claus-is-coming-to-town.
Coping With Grief
6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 1.
Coping with grief can be difficult, especially during the holidays. Thomas Arbaugh, a bi-vocationally trained counselor and chaplain who specializes in grief and loss, will teach, provide practical tools and encourage healing.
Integrative Medicine for Mental Health
6:30-8 pm. Dec. 8
Join guest speakers Julie Jacobs of Windhorse Counseling and Anu Marrott-Ware of Holistic Mental Health for a discussion about integrative medicine and preventing and treating common mental health problems.
They each have recently completed certification as mental health integrative medicine providers and will share information about effective and affordable evidence-based holistic approaches to help you achieve optimal health and wellness.
Centennial Saturday – Citrus
10:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 12
The sixth Centennial Saturday is geared towards one of the 5 C’s of Arizona. During this workshop, participants will learn how to plant and successfully grow a variety of citrus trees with arborist A.J. Alaniz teaching planting techniques and how to give newly planted trees a good start.
He will also discuss ways to keep existing and established citrus thriving and bearing delicious fruit.