San Tan Charter School teachers and staff recently gathered wearing masks and maintaining social distance for a back-to-school pep talk on the importance of socio-economic connection and consideration for educators.
The Back to School Speakers event has been a key part of launching the new school year at the Gilbert school, but this year there was only one day of in-person training and professional development instead of the usual three.
The other meetings and trainings were conducted via Google Meet, pre-recorded trainings and/or other virtual meetings.
Kris Sippel, CEO and Superintendent of Schools, said relationship building was the theme of this year’s event.
“Since our inception as a school community, we have wanted to be known as a school that inspires, encourages and supports people in being and doing their best,” Sippel said.
He presented a COVID-19 timeline and what teachers and staff could expect this year and next.
“I also asked for continued grace and flexibility that is needed for these challenging times,” he said.
Alisa M. Johnson, a second-grade gifted teacher at San Tan Charter School also spoke during the event.
Johnson, who is starting her eighth year at the school, presented a speech titled “Social Justice, a More Perfect Union.”
“We talked about ideas and concepts that can prevent us from going after the students in our class that are not keeping in step with the majority of the students, be it academically, behaviors, special needs, etcetera. Biases, particularly teacher bias is real and can be explicit as well as implicit,” Johnson said.
“We ended our discussion with the charge that in the middle of COVID and having to rethink how we deliver education, this could be the very catalyst for change to become culturally responsive teachers,” Johnson added.
Kami and Larry Kerby, a husband-wife team who specialize in helping parents and teachers thrive with children through their company, Kerby Seminar Group, spoke about “Nine Essential Skills for the Love and Logic Classroom.”
Kami said the philosophy of this curriculum is supported by the school’s values.
“The teachers and staff re-committed to lead and manage their classrooms with love and empathy,” Kami said. “They left with a connection plan to implement because they know powerful relationships are critical in creating an environment where students want to learn.”
Adam Lee Brooks from Drive to Save Lives encouraged teachers and staff to remember that everyone has the need for connection and belonging.
Sippel said he and the other presenters finished the Back to School Speakers event feeling positive and inspired to start the new school year.
“We also received a great deal of positive feedback from the teachers that focused on their appreciation for spending this time with them and providing such valuable, helpful, inspiring and encouraging information,” he said.
San Tan Charter School is a K-12 public nonprofit tuition-free charter school with two campuses.
The Power campus serves students in grades 7-12 and the Recker campus is an elementary school serving students K-6 including a private Montessori preschool infant, toddler, and PreK.
The school uses a Love and Logic approach to classroom management that is focused on building relationships and communicating with respect and focuses on “Education with a Purpose” – which means teachers encourage love of learning to help youngsters build skills to face challenges and develop critical thinking skills.
Information: santancharterschool.com.