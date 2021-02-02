The teachers and staff at San Tan Charter School in Gilbert say that in order for their students to learn, they have to first feel safe and secure.
To give students calm and quiet retreats throughout the day to center themselves, breathe deeply and feel settled, the school has created has “Peace Spaces” in each of their Montessori classrooms as well as a “Peace Room” in the Montessori Village Building.
Mary Navarro, the Montessori upper elementary teacher said she and her colleagues know how it feels when their “mental plates” are too full and they start to feel overwhelmed.
“Our window of tolerance becomes smaller and smaller; we want to be calm and peaceful but we often do not know how in the moment,” Navarro said, adding that for young learners, it can be even more challenging to settle themselves down when feeling stressed.
“The inspiration for the Peace Spaces and the Peace Room comes from the idea that in order to academically learn, students need to feel safe and connected first,” Navarro said. “The most impactful way to achieve this is to be in the learning part of the brain with mindful breathing.”
Both students and teachers can practice mindfulness, read stories and participate in yoga together in the rooms.
They are part of the school’s emphasis on both “peace education” and the Montessori philosophy, which “centers on helping children discover who they are in the world and how they can make the world a better, more peaceful place,” Navarro said.
“Peace starts from within and is learned through modeling and practice,” Navarro said. “The teaching of peace is constant and forever evolving. It is a lifelong journey and the earlier the journey is started, the more skills one is likely to acquire.”
San Tan Charter School was chosen as the recipient of the American Montessori Society’s Ursula Thrush Peace Seed Grant.
The Peace Room has also been enhanced by a Donors Choose project created by Megan Hubbard, San Tan Charter School’s Montessori makerspace and environment teacher.
The Peace Room is now in a larger space they are calling a Peace Atrium, so that more students, staff and parents can take advantage of the calm room.
“Ultimately, we see the Peace Room as an expanded Peace Space, that will help unite our entire community, and even facilitate peaceful intentions beyond our four walls as we learn about peace as a world-uniting concept,” according to the school’s grant application.
Navarro said she has noticed positive changes in her fourth through sixth graders who spend time in her classroom “peace space” and the Peace Atrium.
“One of my students recently told me “it’s very calming and it’s such a fun place to do yoga and meditation.”
San Tan Charter School is a K-12 public non-profit tuition-free charter school with two campuses, one for 7-12 and the other a K-6 that includes a private Montessori preschool infant, toddler and PreK.
Information: santancharterschool.com.