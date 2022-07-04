College can be an intimidating place when you’re young – say, as young as a child who is about to enter the sixth grade.
The Destination College program hopes to change that and make college a place young students look forward to attending.
“I was nervous to go into the college,” said Angel Hollomon, who will be a sixth grader at Shumway Leadership Academy in the fall. “But as soon as I went in to the college, I realized that it really wasn’t like as nerve racking as I thought it was actually very fun.”
Destination College is a joint project between Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Chandler Education Foundation and the Chandler Unified School District. The goal is to introduce sixth-grade students to the college experience with the hope it will inspire them to strive for a college education while removing some of that intimidation factor.
“In the beginning, it’s like they don’t know what to expect,” said Danielle Harris, CUSD’s coordinator for the program. “But the more you ask him, the more you have discussions with them, the more they start to have these thoughts that just evolve in what their opportunities are.”
The Destination College program has been taking place since 2006 but was halted during the pandemic. This was the first year the program restarted and all the students had to go through an application process to be accepted into the program.
Students were given a choice of four electives to study during the two-week program.
The math-inspired offering was Shark Tank, where they learned how to pitch a business. The science-based class was CSI Chandler, where a crime scene was set up and the students had to look for clues and use science to find the evidence. For the arts, the kids could choose Lights, Camera, Action. And the final choice was the Great Outdoors, where they learned water conservation skills.
Alex Juardo, who attends Bologna Elementary, said they had to build a model of a snow-capped mountain and then build a dam to keep the water from flooding the village below when the snow melts. It was part of a lesson about erosion. They also learned about water management, putting in pipes to lead the water to canals that could be used for drinking and irrigation.
So did his dam hold?
“It held until we put the pipe in,” he said. “Because when we had to take the dam off, … it started all going down.”
Bryce Coleman was part of the Shark Tank lesson. She attends Shumway Leadership Academy. The business she started was a waterproof sticky note.
She said they learned a lot about what it will take to attend college – including how expensive it is. The program gave them ideas on how to address that.
I learned that you can get college credits in high school,” Bryce said. She was speaking of dual enrollment programs, where high school students can enroll in some CGCC classes and earn college credits without paying a tuition fee.
“[We try to show them] what it looks like, as far as what type of tuition opportunities they have, whether it’s scholarships, or whether it’s discounted tuition, and how do they even apply for that or know where to start?” Harris said. “So they got to have some exposure to that.”
Aleema Coleman, Bryce’s sister and also attending Shumway, said she signed up for Shark Tank without really knowing what it was going to be about.
“At first I thought there was about like sharks and stuff,” she said. “But I learned it was about growing a business, and I kind of want to do that one day. And I thought it was really interesting.”
The students each received a certificate and a gift from the college at a Destination College graduation ceremony on June 16.
