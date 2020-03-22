With a mission to ensure every client feels loved, cared for and equipped with the right resources, the Pregnancy Care Centers of Chandler and Gilbert strive to take the fear out of unplanned pregnancies.
And to increase awareness of that mission, the centers are holding their Preborn Vision Life Walk on April 4.
The Pregnancy Care Centers of Chandler and Gilbert offer free pregnancy testing, counseling, level one ultrasounds and prenatal classes for mothers and fathers to be.
The nonprofit helps both women and men through unplanned pregnancies.
Its operation is funded by businesses, churches and two annual fundraising events.
“We meet with women before, during and after pregnancy,” said Executive Director Lisa Henry. “It starts with a pregnancy test, then we meet with the women for options counseling, such as if they are choosing to carry and parent, if they are choosing to carry and adopt or if they are choosing abortion.”
The centers at 894 E. Warner Road, near Lindsey Road in Gilbert and at 590 N. Alma School Road near Galveston Street in Chandler.
Henry said, “Oftentimes the women just need someone to meet with and listen.”
Parenting classes are aimed at helping women who have no experience interacting with children, telling them “Even if you have had no experience or interaction with children, everyone has to start somewhere. You may feel that you do not have the abilities to raise a child, but there is help available to you.
“With the support of caring people, parenting classes and other resources, you will find the help you need to make this choice.”
The centers also help women with adoptions, noting “it may be the best choice for you and a loving choice for your baby.”
The centers have a small paid staff, but are mostly run by experienced volunteers. Henry said that a nurse volunteers to do the level one ultrasounds, which include checking for a heartbeat and confirming a due date.
A volunteer doctor instructs classes and an experienced nanny volunteers to watch the children of those men and women who already are parents but feel they need some additional parenting resources.
The center also accepts donations of items such as clothes, blankets and toys so expecting mothers can grab what they need for their baby free of charge.
If expecting mothers or fathers attend classes, they can then earn what the centers call “Baby Bucks” that can be exchanged for new items for their babies, Henry said.
The walk will begin at 9 a.m. April 4 at Evident Life Church, 415 N. Gilbert Road, near Guadalupe Road, Gilbert. Henry was still planning to go forward though mounting coronavirus concerns may change that plan. The event is family friendly with a bounce house and face painting for children who attend.
To register for the walk or donate: togetherweraise.com/pccchandler