A rare look at the Heritage District before it became a dining mecca will open June 2 at HD SOUTH–Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum.
Running through July 28 the exhibit of Mark Bennett’s photos, from downtown between 2004-11, is made possible through a partnership between the museum and Art Intersection.
“Mark photographed the Gilbert Heritage District between 2004-2011 to record the downtown as it was, and its emerging transformation,” HD SOUTH Executive Director Denise Lopez said.
“Through these images you will observe the beginnings of the Heritage District and its emanation from blight to thriving, as we see it today.”
The exhibit is included in the museum’s general admission price. The museum is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday through Saturday. Information is at hdsouth.org.
Here are other programs and exhibits at the museum coming up next month. Unless otherwise noted, programs are free but people must register for programs at the museum’s website.
Gilbert Fire Department
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Gilbert Fire Department. What started as a group of volunteers has grown into a highly skilled and cutting-edge department. On display through July 10 are artifacts and collections highlighting the Gilbert Fire Department’s history.
Beginner Hula Class, 10:30 a.m.-noon June 3.
Dr. Adelaida Severson, a native of Hawaii, will teach hula storytelling and dancing. Ages 8 and up. Wear comfortable clothing.
Yoga, 6-7 p.m. every Monday.
Instructor Darien Pruitt, The Mobile Yogi, guides participants through a hatha flow class. Pruitt has practiced yoga since 2010 and recently completed her 200-hour yoga instructor training. Ages 16 and up. Bring your own mat.
Afternoon Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Thursday.
Instructor Sara Nakai from Batch Of Sky Yoga, has been practicing yoga for over 20 years and has over 200 hours of yoga instructor training. She will guide participants seeking slower and more introspective yoga practice. Ages 16 and up. Bring your own mat.
Stem Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon June 10.
Local teacher Erik Gillman will lead a workshop for kids to carve their own wood art using computer numerical control. Whatever design you can draw (or import from the internet), you can carve into wood. All supplies provided. Ages 12 and up. Space is limited. Every attendee will need an email address to set up a free account on EASEL.
Family History, 6:30-8 p.m. June 13.
Participants will write about their own names or the names of family members to explore what they know about them and how they feel about them. The program is facilitated by Duane Roen, founding coordinator of the Project for Writing and Recording Family History in the College of Integrative Sciences and Arts at Arizona State University.
Art With GVAL, 10:30 a.m.-noon June 17.
Leanne Cordon of the Gilbert Visual Arts League will lead an interactive children’s art workshop. All supplies will be provided. Ages 10 and up.
Setting Boundaries, 6:30-8 p.m. June 20.
This workshop will focus on increasing interpersonal effectiveness through understanding how to establish good boundaries with others. Focus will be given on how to enforce boundaries with consistency and compassion so others will learn how to respect them. Facilitated by Paul Gibson, a licensed marriage and family therapist with over 20 years of practice and clinical director of Ellie Mental Health in Tempe. Ages 16 and up.
Sound Meditation, 6:30-8 p.m. June 22.
Stuart Preston, certified sound practitioner, will lead a “sound healing” session designed specifically for those grieving a loss. Participants must bring a yoga mat, one or two blankets and a pillow. Wear comfortable clothing and plan to arrive 10 minutes early. Ages 16 and up. Space is limited. Cost: $5 per person. Learn more at LaoStu.com.