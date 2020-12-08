Honoring the loss of over 2,400 people who lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day will be commemorated tomorrow, Dec. 7, at the USS Arizona Memorial Gardens at Salt River.
Though events this year are going to be different than originally envisioned, The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community will host an event at the USS Arizona Memorial Gardens at Salt River and invites the public to join virtually and to join the live streaming of the Pearl Harbor ceremony in Hawaii immediately thereafter.
Both events will be live-streamed at memorialgardensatsaltriver.com and will include a 9 a.m. ceremony at the Salt River Indian Community, including a flag breathing ceremony, taps and a 21-gun salute.
At 10 a.m. the Hawaii remembrance titled “Above and Beyond the Call” will focus on the surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service.
Of the 2,400 servicemen and women killed, 1,177 were from the USS Arizona; 68 civilians also died. Hundreds of aircraft were damaged or destroyed, as were most of the ships in the harbor. It was an unprecedented surprise attack that precipitated the United States entry into WWII as the U.S. sided with the allies and declared war on Japan.
The USS Arizona Memorial Gardens at Salt River is located on tribal land and was built by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community to honor the brave individuals that sacrificed so much.
The gardens span the exact length and width of the USS Arizona with over 1,500 commemorative columns, outlining the actual perimeter of the USS Arizona. Each column is representative of a life aboard the ship that day.
In addition, there are gaps within the column outline representing an individual who survived the attack.
As the day ends, each column illuminates, transforming the memorial at night representing each individual as a light that will continue to go on and stand through the test of time.
Open daily from dawn until dusk, the Gardens are free to the public. Located in the Talking Stick Entertainment District at 7455 North Pima Rd., between Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and Great Wolf Lodge Arizona, on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
The relic room will reopen to the public for visitation on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested in learning more can also stop by the Discover Salt River Visitor Center located at 9120 East Talking Stick Way, Suite E-10, in the Pavilions at Talking Stick shopping center.
The visitor center is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) is home to two distinct Native American tribes; the Akimel O’odham (River People), more commonly known as the Pima and the Xalychidom Piipaash (People Who Live Toward the Water) known to many as the Maricopa.