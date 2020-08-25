With galleries closed and art shows canceled, patrons can support artists from the comfort of their homes by taking part in the Creative Connections Fine Art Online Auction next month.
Supporters will also help the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which is helping to feed people impacted by the pandemic.
More than 40 artists from Arizona as well as the United States including Texas, Washington State, New York and Florida are participating.
Fine art in all mediums, including paintings, glass, fiber, jewelry, mixed media and more will be available for purchase with free shipping offered to the contiguous 48 states.
This is the second fine art online auction organized by artist Nancy Breiman of Scottsdale.
“Artists have limited ways to show and sell their art during the current pandemic,” Breiman said. “And going online is a safe and easy way to introduce collectors to new artists they would not see in a single gallery or show.”
Breiman said she is proud to partner with World Central Kitchen, which was founded by Chef José Andrés and his wife in 2010 to “create smart solutions to hunger and poverty.”
They have activated hundreds of restaurants and kitchens to feed those in need during the pandemic, including medical professionals on the front lines and on the Navajo Nation.
In the past it has helped devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems and has served over 30 million meals to those impacted by natural disasters and other crises.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, its team of “food first responders” has activated hundreds of restaurants and kitchens to feed marginalized and vulnerable communities with individually packaged, fresh meals in communities that need support – including children and families and deliveries to seniors.
“Our country is suffering right now,” Breiman said. “Extreme temperatures, hurricanes, quarantines and fear are causing mental and emotional strain on everyone.
“It is my hope that bringing the beautiful and affordable works of art from the auction into the viewer’s home will provide a small respite and at the same time, our proceeds can make a difference to those in need.”
Art patrons and collectors may view and register free beginning Sept. 16 at is.gd/fall2020auction. Preview videos will be shared at creativeconnectionsfineart.com prior to the start of the auction, which starts at 6 a.m. Sept. 20 and runs through 8 p.m. Sept. 27.
For details, email Breiman at nbreiman@gmail.com.