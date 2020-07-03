A Gilbert nonprofit wants to tackle the high cost of daycare while fostering a sense of community at the same time.
Playkare is trying to raise $250,000 for a free-standing daycare facility in Gilbert that would cost parents nothing to use. The goal is to open in spring 2021.
“We saw a need in the community for something like this,” said Tiffany Ly of Gilbert, one of five board members.
“A few people on the board have kids and realize how much daycare costs come out of their income and although two parents are working it’s even a strain for them and it’s probably magnified for some single families or families where one parent works,” Ly said.
According to a 2019 Care.com survey of over 4,000 parents nationwide, 70 percent of families are paying rates the federal government defines as unaffordable, and nearly half of families spend 15 percent or more of their household income on care.
The daycare comes with a twist, instead of money, parents would pay with time.
“Volunteering is mandatory,” said Ly. “We noticed that as we progress in society, everybody is getting busier and busier, focused on work or their phones and lost touch with each other even though Gilbert is not a huge city.
“We want to try to get people to know each other and make connections and who knows what can happen from it, they can form work relationships and friendships.”
Parents also would need to have a job and pass an FBI background check in order to enroll their children, Ly said, adding that qualified employees would be hired to run the facility.
How much time parents would have to contribute hasn’t been determined yet and the number of children the facility serves would depend on the size of the building the organization is able to obtain, Ly said.
The nonprofit formed back in 2014 but the board members got busy with their lives and nothing took off until COVID-19 hit.
“Now, more than ever is the time that we as a community should come together to alleviate any financial burdens or restraints associated with childcare,” said Ly, who has no children but explained that she has a passion with working with them since she was young.
The group is now trying to spread awareness of its project in the community and last week began handing out fliers to downtown businesses that might want to help.
Ly said the nonprofit also wants to set up no-cost daycare in other Valley communities and eventually across the country.
“We hope that by volunteering and or offering support, members
of the community and their kids will build connections that will last long
after their time with Playkare has ended,” Ly said, adding Playkare also would provide benefits for the community as a whole.
“We believe Playkare not only can help people with kids but boost the economy as well. Money people save from free daycare, they can put back into their savings or paying off bills, buying that new car and spending on local businesses.”
HOW To help
Three options to support Playkare’s fundraising goal: GoFundMe: gf.me/u/xyxahw
Paypal: paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2286985
Shop at smile.amazon.com, and select Playkare. Shoppers will still receive the same pricing but Amazon will donate 5 percent of eligible purchases to Playkare