A Gilbert native recently was named Senior Sailor of the Quarter aboard the USS Constitution.
Master-at-Arms 1st Class Richard Hagerty received the honor for exemplifying “outstanding dedication to duty and superior performance by going above and beyond” his job, the U.S. Navy said.
“It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation,” said Hagerty.
Hagerty has served in the Navy for 11 years and his previous duty stations include the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, Naval Base Kitsap Harbor, Washington, Harbor Patrol Unit, Bahrain, and Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific-Bangor Harbor Patrol Unit, Washington.
He is a 2005 graduate of Mesquite High School.
The USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
The Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured 33 opponents.
The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.