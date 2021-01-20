T
here’s a plethora of new public art in Gilbert, especially downtown, bringing an explosion of color that enhances pleasant surroundings to shop and dine.
The Town of Gilbert wants its residents not just to take note, but to linger, discover and enjoy the murals, sculptures and other arts features in the open air.
To that end, the town has digitally created the Gilbert Art Map highlighting 27 art pieces with information about each and digital links to the artists behind the work.
“The Gilbert Art Map was created to highlight the beauty of Gilbert while also providing people the opportunity to go outside, explore, and learn more about their community,” said Melissa Cannon, the town’s data content strategist.
Residents may use the map to plan routes while exploring the town, similar to how they use the Holiday Lights Map to plan driving routes.
“I hope people use the map to learn more about their community and explore, while social distancing,” Cannon added.
While some of the work is new, there are other older pieces that are just as attractive and meaningful.
New among them are the brilliantly colored Desert Dream mural on the north side wall of The Porch Gilbert (next to Oreganos); the Zinburger Mural, a kaleidoscope of color on the south side of Zinburger restaurant; and the postcard-inspired O.H.S.O. Mural on the east wall of O.H.S.O. near the parking garage.
Older features include the Kugel Ball at Water Tower Plaza on Page Avenue, a 9.5-ton granite ball attached to a water feature that highlights the historical importance the water tower holds in the town and the American Legion Mural created by participants of the Gilbert Leadership Class XXI on the American Legion Merrill Mitchell Post 39 depicting the town in 1917.
There also are two water features, titled Delivery Falls, on the east and west side of Gilbert Road and the Western Powerline Trail that speak to Gilbert’s agricultural heritage.
Beyond downtown, the offerings include the Gilbert’s 9/11 memorial – featuring an 8-foot steel girder beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York – at the Gilbert Civic Center and the Da Vinci Flying Machine sculpture at the Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch.
Leila Parnian of Scottsdale, who does many murals around town, painted the Desert Dream mural on the wall of The Porch Gilbert, along with Price Goodman and Milenko Mladjenovic.
The team was constantly getting stopped for pictures, and people commented positively, she said.
“I was so happy to see how many people were taking pictures with the wall. It is a good feeling to see so many enjoy the fruits of your labor. We all really enjoyed working on this one,” she said.
Parnian, whose mural is a bold and mainly an interpretation of the desert flora, said public art in a downtown becomes a focal point.
“I believe it creates a sense of unity and a place for people to connect. When you bring beauty to a wall, all walks of life can have some sort of appreciation for it,” she explained.
Cannon said the inspiration to create the map came after she read the story behind muralist Edgar Fernandez, who created the “Gema” mural behind Flashback Antiques.
Fernandez, an artist from Tolleson, used female figures that are important to his life journey and represented diversity in facial features and lifestyles.
It was his first attempt at creating a realistic portrait mural and the results are striking.
“I loved reading about his motivation and wanted to learn more about all of the murals in Gilbert,” Cannon said.
By mapping the art pieces in Gilbert, she was also able to collect the data, such as addresses and the number of artists, to track how many art and cultural pieces are in the community.
“Moving forward, we plan on continuing to build this map by adding new stories behind art pieces or design inspirations that come to Gilbert,” she said.
The map, which is not available on paper, was built as an online tool to be interactive and mobile friendly.
Google Map links are included for all the locations to navigate easily while walking or driving around the community.
Also, a digital map allows updates as needed, especially when new pieces are created in Gilbert.
Cannon also oversees alex.gilbertaz.gov, Gilbert’s open data portal. She created the Holiday Lights Map a few years back, which has been a successful and innovative way to connect the community digitally.
“I tell stories with data to maintain a strong two-way engagement with the community,” Cannon said. “For example, I help conduct public surveys and publish follow-up stories to illustrate for residents how their feedback was used to make decisions.”
To create the arts map, Cannon worked with various departments in the organization, especially the economic development team, to locate the art and learn about the stories or inspiration behind them.
She also researched online to help her write the descriptive text on the map’s locations.
The Gilbert Art Map was launched on Dec. 8 and in two weeks, there were more than 1,000 views.
If the community has any suggestions for public art in Gilbert, members may use the form under the “Stay Tuned” section of the map.
Information: alex.gilbertaz.gov/stories.