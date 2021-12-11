After a 2020 pandemic pause, the Lovin’ Life After 50 Expos are returning.
They are set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Sundial Recreation Center in Sun City, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Mesa Convention Center.
“We’re going to have great entertainment, a lot of informative exhibitors and it’s just a great way to get out and find out what is going on in the community,” says Lovin’ Life After 50 publisher Steve Strickbine. “It’s a great way to meet lots of people and have some fun.”
Previously, Lovin’ Life After 50 Expos have attracted thousands of people who network and gather information, as well as participate in the raffle prize giveaway and take a shot at hourly $100 cash prizes.
“These expos were started as just a way to allow organizations in the community to come together with people over 50 to show what they have to offer,” Strickbine says. “To give them information about things that are coming up in their organizations.
“It has become a very good event though for entertainment and just a great way for getting out.”
Among the exhibitors that will have booths at both the Sun City and Mesa Expos include 4C Medical Group (Optum Care), Arizona Liver Health, Home Concepts Custom Remodeling, Humana, AFC Physical Medicine and Hospice of the Valley.
Specifically at the Sun City Expo will be Arizona Institute and Cosmetic Laser Center, Edward Jones and MediSolutions LLC.
Unique to Mesa are Bright Health Plan, Mesa Marketplace Swap Meet, Emphasis Advisors and National Cremation Society.
“With COVID we are being very careful with how we proceed, and we are following the CDC guidelines of course to make sure that we are operating with best practices to make sure that everybody that does attend stays safe,” Strickbine says.
In terms of entertainment, The Duttons will be returning to the stage once again.
For those who don’t know, “they’re a band that has a theater in Branson, Missouri where they play during the summer months and then they also have a theater in the East Valley (in Mesa) where they play during the winter months. They were on ‘America’s Got Talent’ at one point,” according to Strickbine.
The Duttons’ setlist includes bluegrass, country and pop music.
“They always attract a big crowd,” Strickbine says.
Ms. Senior Arizona 2022 winner Patricia Person will meet and greet with attendees.
“I think a lot of people are anxious to get back out,” Strickbine says.
Lovin’ Life After 50 Sun City Expo
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24
WHERE: Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City
COST: Free
INFO: lovinlife.com
Lovin’ Life After 50 Mesa Expo
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26
WHERE: Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., Mesa
COST: Free
INFO: lovinlife.com