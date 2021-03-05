In 1955, LIFE magazine assigned photojournalist John G. Zimmerman to document Detroit’s old Mariners’ Church being moved to a new location across town.
The move took four weeks to complete, yet Zimmerman created a photo that gives the effect of the church hurtling through downtown Detroit at top speed.
This is just one example of how the late legendary photojournalist pushed the boundaries of the time; the use of technology to show on film what the naked eye could never see became a hallmark of Zimmerman’s mature work.
Zimmerman’s innovative work is on display for the first time in Arizona through April 17 at Gilbert-based Art Intersection. The photographs are from the John G. Zimmerman Archive based in Pacific Grove, California.
“Americanicity – Photographs by John G. Zimmerman” was curated by Alan Fitzgerald and features 60 photographs taken during his career that included working for Time, LIFE, Ebony and Sports Illustrated magazines during the mid-20th century onward.
They reflect the lives and lifestyles of American families, politics, sports, and society roughly from the 1950s through mid-1970s.
“We first met Alan Fitzgerald about two years ago and I think it’s true what they say about timing being everything. Alan kept John’s black and white work in mind and has curated an exhibition that resonates with what’s going on in America now,” said Linda Zimmerman, daughter of the photojournalist, who, together with her brother Darryl, operates the archive.
The title, Americanicity, comes from an essay from a book published of his work.
“It describes how John’s photographs, whether the subject matter is sports, politics or popular culture, helped create an image or idea of America that is constantly being reconstructed,” Linda Zimmerman said.
“His (Fitzgerald’s) desire to create resonance between John’s black and white work and the politics and culture of America today is something he’s uniquely attuned to, living where he does in Arizona, where people with antithetical ideas about American values and what the country is about live in close proximity,” Linda Zimmerman added. “I think it’s an insightful approach that will appeal to a wide range of visitors.”
“Americanicity seeks to bridge the photographs of John G. Zimmerman illustrating American social, political, and lifestyle from the mid-twentieth century to the recurrence in today’s contemporaneous news and lifestyle,” Alan Fitzgerald wrote.
Zimmerman’s images bring into view the patriotic symbol of the American flag, distribution of a new polio vaccine in the African American community, the first televised presidential inauguration, portraits of political leadership, intimate family dinners and life in American black communities.
Fitzgerald calls it “the golden era of the Fourth Estate,” before the internet and cable news evolved.
The difference is night and day. There were no cell phones taking pictures and disseminating them to the public in a flash via Twitter or Facebook.
It was a time when photojournalism projected influence through print media, newspapers, magazines, and billboards into our homes and businesses. Photojournalism also informed social behavior, personal knowledge and political policy.
Among the photographs, there are several of American flags and Washington politicians from the 1950s, along with images showing life in the Jim Crow South and American sports and entertainment.
“If you’re someone who values the need for social change, you’re going to view these images differently than someone who is nostalgic about the past and the need to preserve it,” Linda Zimmerman said.
“The images become like mirrors that reflect a complex mix of one’s values and perspectives, and that’s what makes the show fascinating.”
In the exhibition, four to five photographs document efforts to combat a polio epidemic in Montgomery Alabama in 1953. While the segregated community successfully inoculated more than 30,000 children, Zimmerman’s photos show disparities between the African American and white experience that invites comparison with today’s unequal access to Covid-19 vaccinations.
Two images show mesmerized Americans watching President Dwight Eisenhower’s Inauguration in 1953 on department store televisions.
Two photographs of America’s largest flag being cleaned in Detroit in 1955.
The Americanicity exhibition is free to the public. Art Intersection is located at 207 N. Gilbert Road, suite 201, Gilbert. Details: 480-361-1118 or artintersection.com.