A Gilbert teen is one of 36 high school seniors in Arizona to win a prestigious Dorrance Scholarship, which provides academic and financial support to first-generation college students.
Nathaniel Bush also is the first student at Leading Edge Academy Gilbert Early College to win the scholarship, which provides $12,000 a year in support that includes travel and cultural enrichment activities.
The Dorrance Merit Scholarship was established by Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance at the Arizona Community Foundation in June 1999.
Nathaniel, the student body president and an active member of the National Honor Society and Leading Edge Academy’s performing arts clubs, has a 4.067 GPA and is fifth in his class.
He plans to attend Arizona State University this fall, majoring in urban planning.
He said he ran for student body president “because I wanted to make the most of my last year in high school” – especially because this year and half of last school year were disrupted by the pandemic.
“For students, COVID-19 took a lot from us in terms of school,” he said. “At the end of last year, anticipated events were postponed, or worse, canceled….I wanted to make it my goal to make this school year one to remember, not only for the class of 2021 but also for every other class as well.”
As president, Nathaniel has worked alongside his teachers and each committee within the student council to successfully host virus-safe events that also brought new things to Gilbert Early College this year, including a Spartan Scholar Night.
He has participated in nearly every school performance since he became a Leading Edge Academy student as a seventh grader.
“Before junior high, I used to do community theatre, particularly when I lived in Minnesota,” he said. “One of my favorite performances at this school has been Aladdin. I got to perform on stage with some of my closest friends and we sang and danced our hearts out.”
On top of his studies and extracurricular activities, Nathaniel also has a part-time job – only it’s not so much a job as it is a source of joy for him.
“I have worked at a preschool for just about two years,” he explained. “It brightens up my day when I get to see the children in the afternoon.”
He said he has been “devoted to school and the work that accompanies it for years because I have always known that it will pay off.”
He estimates he spends three hours a night on homework and his favorite subject is economics.
“I enjoy learning about personal, business, and national finances and how our economy plays a vital role in the world,” Nathaniel said.
Outside of school and work, he enjoys hanging with his friends and enjoys bowling, boating. “I also like to cook, draw, and sing,” he added.
As for majoring in urban planning, Nathaniel said it’s been a passion since he was in elementary school.
“I have been obsessed with the realms of architecture, urban planning, and civil engineering,” he said. “After much consideration, I have found my love for urban planning, which is why I plan to pursue it in college.”
His eye is on a career in which he can “embrace modernism in my designs and focus on aesthetics following shortly after functionality.”
“Over the years, I have done some research and have been fascinated by other country’s takes on their top cities,” he said. “All in all, I want to create places that are sustainable and ensure a future for us and generations to come.”