Three Gilbert teens recently won recognition for their creativity, passion and drive.
Damian Carrizosa, Alexis Li and Jennifer Vo are among Junior Achievement of Arizona’s “18 under 18” winners this year. This is the sixth year for the recognitions.
“Each year, we’re amazed by the next class of students,” said Katherine Cecala, CEO of Junior Achievement of Arizona. “They advocate for causes, start nonprofits to help others in our community, work with their schools to bring new ideas and programs to their schools, care about the environment or advocate for causes.”
Damian, a 17-year-old Gilbert High student, saw a need to help people make smart money choices and build credit responsibly.
He is working with FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation) to launch a program that teaches credit literacy to teenagers.
Alexis, 16, a Hamilton High student, founded Innovation Leads the Way to encourage scientific research and innovation to study diseases and address social good.
Jennifer, 17, a BASIS Chandler student, started a campaign against gun violence when she was in 8th grade after countless friends and family members experienced school-shooting lockdowns. She is the southwest regional director of Generation Ratify.
The Gilbert Sun News asked the three winners about their interests.
Damian Carrizosa
Q: Why was it important for you to push for a teen program on credit literacy?
A: I want to ensure that my peers and the future generation of America are as prepared financially as possible to sustain our American way of life.
Q: Explain what the program entails.
A: The FICO Score A Better Future Fundamentals program is the newest program by the Fair Isaac Corporation that is offered nationwide. It consists of direct resources provided by FICO to help assist high school juniors and seniors with learning credit literacy so they gain the ability to navigate credit responsibly when entering the U.S. credit market.
The main target for this program is high schools in need/want of a new financial literacy program, and even nonprofit organizations that offer resources to help people learn about financial literacy as a whole.
Q: Who is your role model and why?
A: My parents are my role models; they have raised me and helped me realize the man and leader I am supposed to become. … My mother taught me to have a strong drive, pursue a higher level of academic achievements and to put in the effort toward what I want to achieve. My father taught me about leadership, business, reading profusely, sales, the importance of networking and to always make sure I give back to the community and support great causes.
Q: What are your future goals?
A: I plan on attending W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, and make my way into the Investment Banking Industry Scholars program …After my bachelors degree, I intend to apply for an Ivy league to get my masters. …I plan on entering the investment banking industry.
Alexis Li
Q: Your grandmother was the inspiration for your Innovations Lead the Way. Tell us a bit about your relationship with her.
A: My grandmother has always been a legendary figure in my mind and the inspiration behind my organization, formed in 2021. Since I was young, my mother would tell me stories of her journey traveling miles away from her hometown to get an education and change her life.
When I visited her in China, … she inspired me to never give up and to keep pursuing my endeavors. Her determination to beg the university dean to let her attend despite her low test scores and lack of money to pay for tuition motivated me to never lose hope and take risks in my own life.
Her mindset has had a profound impact on my life, leading me to take on challenges that I would have been too discouraged to attempt before.
Q: Explain how it works.
A: Innovation Leads the Way is an organization that aims to provide disadvantaged communities with greater access to scientific resources through workshops, lessons, and partnerships with other nonprofit organizations.
As the founder of the organization, I have spearheaded initiatives such as STEM4ALL camp, which not only provided information on different scientific competitions but also gave students the opportunity to learn about machine learning.
To expand the initiative, I plan to establish a Sigma Xi Explorer Club program along with other Sigma Xi members to provide more robust mentorship programs and online resources.
The main challenge in setting up Innovation Leads the Way was establishing partnerships with other nonprofits in a way that allowed us to provide the services that they needed.
Q: What has the group accomplished so far?
A: We have been able to provide expanded tutoring opportunities to disadvantaged children beyond the typical core subjects by hosting the STEM4ALL summer camp and by creating partnerships with other nonprofit organizations.
Additionally, we have achieved success in entrepreneurial endeavors, such as winning first place at the Diamond Challenge Summit for our 3D printable prosthetic arm.
Currently, I am dedicating all my time and effort into expanding the program even further by developing online resources and creating a potential mentorship program to connect high schoolers with colleges that offer research opportunities in their areas of interest.
Q: Who is your role model and why?
A: My role model is my sister because I had the privilege of witnessing her journey through life. I saw her experience all the highs and lows that I knew I would eventually go through myself, such as the transitions of high school, college, and finding employment.
Q: What are your future goals?
A: I aim to find a group of researchers with whom I can converse about machine learning, particularly in graph theory. One of my goals is to create a more efficient drug storage pipeline that utilizes AI to develop more effective treatments.
By leveraging my expertise in machine learning, I hope to contribute to the advancement of medical research and provide better healthcare solutions to the general public.
Jennifer Vo
Q: What is the motivation behind your fight against social injustices?
A: My motivation behind my fight against social injustice is working towards a world that is more inclusive. … By challenging societal norms and advocating for change, I hope to create a safer and more equitable world for everyone where people aren’t just tolerated but genuinely accepted and supported.
Q: Who is your role model and why?
A: My role model is Kate Kelly, a Mormon ERA activist. Despite growing up in a community that opposed the ERA, Kelly listened to differing opinions and changed her own beliefs as an activist. She bravely challenged her church’s stance on the issue and was excommunicated, but still remains true to her values and fights for equality.
Inspired by her, I have learned the importance of pushing for what you believe in, no matter what. At the same time, I have come to value listening and learning from people who I disagree with.… Through my partnerships with groups such as PRISM, I have been heartbroken listening to my friends hide their identities because of fear. As a result, I held conversations with my older peers about my concerns and promoted the ERA in the way I saw it: protecting every person’s constitutional rights.
Q: What other interests do you have?
A: Something that excites me is literature about strong and complex women. Reading books like “Circe” by Madeline Miller and “The Joy Luck Club” by Amy Tan has not only provided me with a sense of comfort and friendship, but has also challenged me to think more deeply about my own relationships and life experiences….I get to explore the rich and varied worlds of literature while learning from characters who challenge and inspire me.
In addition, I love engaging in outdoor activities, especially going on hikes. At times I can be very hard on myself and hiking in the mountains makes me feel as if I can overcome all the obstacles in front of me, until I reach the top.
Q: What are your future goals– college and career?
A: As an adult, I want to join Doctors Without Borders to help communities that don’t have access to care. Then, once I’ve learned from these experiences, I want to shape U.S. policies to reduce the health gap, eliminate discrimination in the health sector, and increase foreign aid.…I hope to develop a global well-rounded approach to support me in my pursuit of becoming a future physician.
Outside of the classroom, I aim to weave advocacy into my undergraduate experience. …In addition, I hope to build ERA support on campus, work with affinity groups, and volunteer at the soup kitchen and local elementary school to support children and individuals.
At college I really hope that I not only develop a foundation for medical school, but also strengthen my character. It can be very competitive in high school and sometimes I’ve done things for the wrong reasons. I want to remind myself that the core motivation for my work is that I want to help people.